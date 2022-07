CONCEPTION, MO – Two Stanberry residents were injured in an accident Saturday morning in Nodaway County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 16-year old male driver from Stanberry was eastbound on US 136, 1 mile east of Conception Junction when the vehicle began to travel off the roadway. The driver overcorrected, crossed the centerline and began to skid. He then travelled off the right side of the roadway, struck a culvert and a fence.

