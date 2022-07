Two Jefferson City women face assault and other charges after a large fight Saturday. 18 – year old Janiya Rucker and 34 – year old Tawanna Jullous are also facing child endangerment charges. Police say they found the victim covered in blood and missing a tooth that had been knocked out with a hammer. The incident happened on Walsh Street early Saturday. The victim told officers the pair had attacked both her and her son.

