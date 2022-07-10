ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

July 14 – KWWL Night vs. Rochester Honkers @ 6:35 pm

northwoodsleague.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, July 14, come see your KWWL station anchors and news vehicles...

northwoodsleague.com

northwoodsleague.com

HONKERS DROP HEARTBREAKER IN LA CROSSE

LA CROSSE, WIS – The Rochester Honkers were walked off on Monday night, losing 10-9 against the La Crosse Loggers at Copeland Park. The Honkers started fast in this game. They led 2-0 before the Loggers even came to bat thanks to a Theo Hardy (San Jose State) RBI triple and Alex Pimentel (Long Beach State) sac fly. La Crosse tied it in the bottom half of the inning but Rochester took a four run lead in the third. Michael Brown (Washington) made it 3-2 with an RBI single and Alex Pimentel drove in three with a three run home run to straightaway right field.
LA CROSSE, WI
northwoodsleague.com

HONKERS WALK OFF LOGGERS

ROCHESTER, MINN – The Rochester Honkers walked off the La Crosse Loggers 9-8 in ten innings on Sunday night at Mayo Field. The Honkers looked to clinch a winning homestand as they entered the finale of a six game homestand 3-2 and they got off to a great start. They took a 1-0 lead in the second after Tyler White (Long Beach State) stole third and scored on an error. After the Loggers tied the game the Honkers put up six unanswered runs, scoring five in the third and one in the fourth to take a 7-1 lead. The key hits were RBI singles from Nico Regino (Charleston Southern) and White. Following that was Carson Stevens (Cal Poly), who drove in two with a two run single.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Teen Cited for Filming, Not Helping in Aftermath of Crash

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester teenager has been cited for allegedly filming instead of helping in the aftermath of a serious scooter crash. Court records indicate 18-year-old Bill Benjamin was cited for violating Minnesota’s Good Samaritan law after he allegedly filmed an unresponsive scooter driver who crashed in a parking lot along Broadway Ave. South on July 7. At last report, the scooter driver was in critical condition following the crash.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

You’ve Been Watering Your Lawn Wrong Here in Minnesota

While much of Minnesota suffered through that massive drought last summer, things are better this year. But you're still probably watering your lawn wrong!. I don't know about your lawn, but the lawn in our backyard here in Rochester was pretty severely burned by last summer's drought. We had massive sections of our lawn (the portions that are directly in the afternoon sun) simply turn brown and die last year, and they didn't come back this spring.
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

First Indigenous woman crowned Miss Minnesota

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Miss Minnesota’s new reigning champion is making history. 24-year-old Rachel Evangelisto is the first-ever indigenous Miss Minnesota. She’s an active member of the Standing Rock Nation and a proud Lakota woman. Before the crowning moment on June 17, she held the local title...
WINONA, MN
106.9 KROC

New Restaurant Opening Soon in Downtown Rochester!

If you've hung out at Thursdays Downtown in Rochester, Minnesota or walked by the newly renovated Peace Plaza, you may have noticed a few bright signs up in the windows where Mac's once stood that say, "We'll be OPAning soon!". The Rochester restaurant will be the third location in the United States for this company that got its start in Canada and is all about good food and feeling good!
ROCHESTER, MN
KDHL AM 920

International Business Icon From Minnesota Passes Away

Kathleen G. Putrah, CEO of KGPCo in Faribault, Mn. passed away Friday at the age of 80 at her home surrounded by family. Putrah owned and operated a successful international company long before many women were given the opportunity to be in such leadership positions. Heidi Nelson, Executive Director of...
FARIBAULT, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

What Happens When a Semi Smashes Into a MnDOT Vehicle in Minnesota

It recently happened along I-90 in Minnesota, when a semi smashed right into a Minnesota Department of Transportation vehicle. The damage is intense. Looking at the photos, it's tough to believe that both drivers in this recent crash suffered only minor injuries. The result could have been much worse, as MnDOT noted in a recent post on their Facebook and Instagram pages.
103.7 THE LOON

‘Herpes’ Is To Blame For A Large Fish Kill On This Minnesota Lake

It appears that a strain of herpes is to blame for a large fish kill on a Minnesota lake recently. According to the local watershed and pathology tests conducted by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Koi Herpes Virus was the culprit that caused the death of between "1,000 - 2,000 common carp and a handful of catfish, largemouth bass, and black bullhead observed dead."
ALBERT LEA, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Take a Family Flight on a 1928 Luxury Airliner in Rochester

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) is bringing the first-ever mass-produced airliner to Rochester, Minnesota and you're invited for a ride aboard a flight July 14 - 17, 2022 at the Rochester International Airport. What's the Plane, It Looks Super Cool?. It's the Ford Tri-Motor, known as the first luxury airliner,...
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

We Now Know What’s Going In the Old Toys R Us Site in Rochester

It's been vacant for nearly four years but we now know which business is going in at the former Toys R Us site in Rochester. There have been a LOT of changes in the business community here in southeast Minnesota over the past two years since we've all been dealing with the pandemic. Some changes were even happening BEFORE the pandemic, as was the case with some big-box retailers.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Rochester Couple Busted For Growing ‘Shrooms’ Plead Guilty

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A man and a woman from Rochester have worked out plea agreements with Olmsted County prosecutors to settle charges stemming from the discovery of a psychedelic mushroom grow operation last fall. 24-year-old Austin Dahl today entered a guilty plea to a first type and degree...
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

23-year-old killed in fiery ATV crash in northern Minnesota

A 23-year-old Waterville man is dead following a crash involving an off-road vehicle in northern Minnesota. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the yet-to-be identified 23-year-old was driving a 2021 Can-Am Maverick ATV on Lake Alice Road in rural Akeley when he lost control, went into the ditch and "struck a large oak tree and caught fire."
WATERVILLE, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Gas leak forces downtown Red Wing evacuation

A gas leak Saturday morning forced the evacuation of residents and businesses in the 200 block of Bush Street in downtown Red Wing. The leak was reported at 7:46 a.m. Firefighters and paramedics were on the scene within two minutes and found a natural gas leak inside multiple businesses. Seven businesses and 12 apartments were evacuated as a precaution.
KAAL-TV

Rochester woman pleads guilty to fleeing police

KAAL-TV (ABC 6 News) A Rochester woman pleaded guilty to charges including fleeing police on two occasions Monday. Andrea Ann Wallace, 35, pleaded guilty July 11 to first-degree damage to property after being accused of ramming two police cars to escape officers blocking her exit from a Holiday gas station in October of 2021.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Rushford man receives 5 years in jail

(ABC 6 News) - A Rushford man received a sentence of 5 years in jail, or 60 months, after pleading guilty to charges of felony firearm crimes and felony violation of a restraining order. Ibraheem Farah Hamza Khalifa entered the two guilty pleas above after being accused of fleeing police...
RUSHFORD, MN

