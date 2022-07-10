July 14 – KWWL Night vs. Rochester Honkers @ 6:35 pm

ROCHESTER, MINN – The Rochester Honkers walked off the La Crosse Loggers 9-8 in ten innings on Sunday night at Mayo Field. The Honkers looked to clinch a winning homestand as they entered the finale of a six game homestand 3-2 and they got off to a great start. They took a 1-0 lead in the second after Tyler White (Long Beach State) stole third and scored on an error. After the Loggers tied the game the Honkers put up six unanswered runs, scoring five in the third and one in the fourth to take a 7-1 lead. The key hits were RBI singles from Nico Regino (Charleston Southern) and White. Following that was Carson Stevens (Cal Poly), who drove in two with a two run single.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO