No need to book family vacations to far-away destinations this summer, because this is the time of year we live for as Chicagoans. The temps are perfection, the activities are aplenty and the landscape is gorgeous. If you’d like an escape from your own four walls, turn to Airbnb. From high-rises in Chicago to mini road trips to farmhouses with chickens, you can snag an Airbnb rental that features a pool and fun family-focused amenities.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO