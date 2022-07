The Pittsburgh Steelers hired former Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores to be a defensive assistant/linebackers coach. Flores had a pretty successful coaching gig in Miami, despite being fired after the 2021 season. Flores led Miami to their first back-to-back winning seasons in almost 20 years. It’s safe to say there was a lack of appreciation for what he was able to do in just three years with the Dolphins team.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO