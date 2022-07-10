ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Documentary Review: UNRIVALED: Red Wings Vs. Avalanche

By Jeremy Porter
pencilstorm.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt some point in the ‘90s, a marketing team sitting around a table in the conference room of a Detroit high-rise, bloated with Little Caesar’s pizza and wired on Dr. Pepper, decided to brand the city as “Hockeytown.” Those of us who had been suffering through some terrible teams and seasons...

pencilstorm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings 2022 Free Agency Targets: Defensemen

Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman just concluded a pretty successful weekend. The team added many forward prospects in the draft, highlighted by top pick Marco Kasper, addressing the team’s biggest deficiency in their prospect pool. On top of that, Yzerman was also able to address the team’s need for a new goaltender by bringing in Ville Husso in a trade with the St. Louis Blues. Now with the free agent market opening up in just two days, the focus now shifts to which players the GM could sign to further elevate the quality of Detroit’s roster.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Being Named Avalanche GM 'A Dream Come True' for MacFarland

The Colorado Avalanche kicked off the start of a busy week - with free agency beginning on Wednesday at noon ET - with the news that Executive Vice President/General Manager Joe Sakic has been named President of Hockey Operations, while Assistant General Manager Chris MacFarland has been named General Manager as announced by the club on Monday morning.
DENVER, CO
NHL

Blashill named Lightning assistant after seven seasons as Red Wings coach

48-year-old joins Cooper's staff after Lalonde took job in Detroit. Jeff Blashill was named an assistant for the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. The 48-year-old joins coach Jon Cooper's staff with assistants Jeff Halpern and Rob Zettler after he coached the Detroit Red Wings for seven seasons. Blashill replaces Derek...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

The Grind Line: Red Wings’ 2022 Draft Grades

No. 8 – C Marco Kasper. In this week’s edition of The Grind Line, The Hockey Writers’ Red Wings coverage team shares their grades for Detroit’s 2022 draft class. Let’s dive in!. Tony Wolak: C+. On Day 1, the Red Wings addressed a clear organizational...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Saint Louis, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Denver, CO
Entertainment
City
Denver, CO
State
Florida State
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
Detroit, MI
Entertainment
Denver, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Local
Colorado Sports
thecomeback.com

NHL world reacts to shocking Evgeni Malkin report

Evgeni Malkin has played his entire NHL career with the Pittsburgh Penguins after the team selected him No. 2 overall in the 2004 NHL Draft. In his 16-year career, he’s helped lead the team to three Stanley Cups and 16 consecutive playoff appearances. But it looks like Malkin could...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Red Wings News & Rumors: Coaching Staff, Free Agents & More

It’s been a busy week for the Detroit Red Wings. During the 2022 NHL Draft, the team selected Marco Kasper eighth overall to address a key organizational need, then had an interesting Day 2. Detroit also traded for Ville Husso to share the crease with Alex Nedeljkovic. But the...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Red Wings Primed to Make a Splash in Free Agency: Needs, Targets & More

Now that the 2022 NHL Draft is in the rearview mirror, the Detroit Red Wings can turn their focus to the free agent market. Looking at Detroit’s organizational depth, there are a couple key areas that Steve Yzerman can upgrade through free agency: top-six forward and left defense. With these needs in mind—and after reviewing all the free agents expected to hit the market—I’ve put together target lists to address Detroit’s needs. Included are notes on those targets, why some players are excluded, and recommendations for the team at the very end.
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Avalanche promote Sakic to president of hockey operations

DENVER (AP) — Joe Sakic’s title has changed. His task has not: Keep the Colorado Avalanche at the summit of hockey. The Stanley Cup champion Avalanche promoted Sakic on Monday to president of hockey operations, which means he no longer deals with the day-to-day general manager responsibilities. Make no mistake, though, he will still be deeply involved. Sakic was the architect behind a team that captured its first title since 2001. The Hall of Fame forward-turned-front-office executive was recently honored as the general manager of the year. To fill his GM shoes, the team promoted assistant general manager Chris MacFarland. Hired by Colorado in 2015, MacFarland has been working closely with Sakic since his arrival and helped turn the squad from a last-place finisher in 2016-17 into champions this season.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Foote
Person
Joe Hockey
Person
Milan Hejduk
Person
Joe Sakic
Person
Pavel Bure
Person
Vladimir Konstantinov
Person
Kris Draper
Person
Darren Mccarty
Person
Claude Lemieux
Person
Scotty Bowman
Person
Steve Yzerman
Yardbarker

Detroit Red Wings’ 2022 Draft Class Recap

The Detroit Red Wings’ 2022 Draft class is classic Steve Yzerman. The Red Wings’ general manager has developed a reputation for inscrutability, and that was on full display on July 7 and 8. Most, if not all, of the team’s selections were considered “off-the-board” by most and has led to tons of evaluators poking holes in Detroit’s draft class. Here’s hoping that Yzerman and the Red Wings’ amateur scouting staff have found some diamonds in the rough once again.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Avalanche news: MacFarland promoted to GM; Georgiev signs

While the Colorado Avalanche bask in the (sometimes-boozy?) glow of a Stanley Cup win, they have a lot of work to do this offseason. The Avalanche already started some of that work, essentially swapping Alexandar Georgiev for Darcy Kuemper, and making a change — at least in terms of title — at GM.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy