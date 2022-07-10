Documentary Review: UNRIVALED: Red Wings Vs. Avalanche

DENVER (AP) — Joe Sakic’s title has changed. His task has not: Keep the Colorado Avalanche at the summit of hockey. The Stanley Cup champion Avalanche promoted Sakic on Monday to president of hockey operations, which means he no longer deals with the day-to-day general manager responsibilities. Make no mistake, though, he will still be deeply involved. Sakic was the architect behind a team that captured its first title since 2001. The Hall of Fame forward-turned-front-office executive was recently honored as the general manager of the year. To fill his GM shoes, the team promoted assistant general manager Chris MacFarland. Hired by Colorado in 2015, MacFarland has been working closely with Sakic since his arrival and helped turn the squad from a last-place finisher in 2016-17 into champions this season.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO