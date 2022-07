College golfers, recently graduated college golfers and future college golfers, have won the last seven Utah Men’s State Amateur golf tournaments. That’s no surprise. Guys who don’t have to work for a living yet, can play and/or practice every day, or are accustomed to the grind of and pressure of college golf tournaments, have dominated this venerable tournament — billed as the longest continuously held golf tournament in the world — for decades now.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO