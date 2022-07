There's a new pizza joint in town.What's happening: The 80s-nostalgic Snowmobile Pizza recently opened its doors this month, offering New York-style pizza, crispy wings and salads.It's located steps away from the 900 S. Trax Station on 877 S. 200 W., C-103, and is open Wednesday through Sunday from 5pm to 10pm. Details: The restaurant includes custom ski lift seating, big screens to watch sports games and tunes by Freddie Mercury and Kansas. Of note: It's run by Nice Hospitality, the restaurant group behind HallPass SLC at The Gateway. Background: Nice Hospitality co-owner and chef-partner Marc Marrone grew up in The...

