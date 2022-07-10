ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Program helps landowners manage deer population

By Morgan Doyle News-Press NOW
tncontentexchange.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new program is available statewide that can help landowners manage deer populations. The Deer Management Assistance Program through the Missouri Department of Conservation allows qualifying landowners to receive additional antlerless permits to be used during the firearm season to manage deer populations. To enroll, landowners need to have clear goals...

www.tncontentexchange.com

Comments / 0

Related
tncontentexchange.com

Community sees differences in COVID numbers

The CDC reported that some local counties are seeing a slight increase in COVID-19 cases, while other counties are seeing a decrease in positive cases. St. Francois County from June 30 to July 6, with the information calculated on July 7, recorded a total case amount of 131 cases, with a percent change over those seven days as -3.68 percent. The positivity data over the course of seven days is through July 5, and shows a percent positivity of 15.32, and the percent change through July 5 shows a positive change of 2.82. The amount of tests performed over the span of seven days, with data through July 1, show a total number of tests performed in St. Francois County to be at 955, with a percent change of 10.28.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Jobs Available In Missouri

(Jefferson City) Missouri had more than 96-thousand job openings posted in June. And that’s just the ones known from job boards, media outlets and employer websites. The Missouri Economic Research and Information Center, also known as MERIC, says registered nurse openings lead with more than 44-hundred, followed by roughly 35-hundred software developer and analyst jobs.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Grain Belt Express announces expansion that means more clean energy for Missouri

Missouri will get five times the clean energy previously promised by the developers of the Grain Belt Express transmission line, executives announced Monday. Grain Belt Express is a 800-mile high-voltage transmission line meant to carry renewable energy from wind-swept western Kansas across Missouri and Illinois to the Indiana border. Its...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missouri State
Missouri Pets & Animals
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
CBS 58

One simple trick will beat brain-eating amoeba

MISSOURI (CBS 58) -- A trip to the beach turned life-threatening this month, as a Missouri woman was infected with the so-called "brain-eating" amoeba after swimming at a beach in Iowa. The beach at Lake of Three Fires State Park in Taylor County is now closed after a "confirmed infection...
IOWA STATE
kwos.com

Health officials watch Mid-Mo Covid cases

Covid cases are back on the increase in Mid – Missouri. Cole County Health’s Chezney Schulte …. Numbers on the Cole County Health website show, that in the week leading up to last week, the county had 133 – Covid positives and 83 – breakthrough cases. Boone County reported 395 – new cases of COVID-19.
COLE COUNTY, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Department of Labor warns of messaging scams

The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations is warning individuals about potential messaging scams involving Missouri’s unemployment program. The department is advising everyone to be wary of suspicious email or text messages, as well as any links they contain. Text messages from the department will never include links.
MISSOURI STATE
myleaderpaper.com

Most common jobs 150 years ago in Missouri

Compiled a list of the most common jobs in Missouri 150 years ago using data transcribed from the 1870 U.S. Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Population Growth#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Acreage
tncontentexchange.com

Ivermectin is now over the counter in Tennessee

At the June 27th Hawkins County Commissioners meeting, Senator Niceley, Representative Lynn, and I spoke about the new TN law making ivermectin available over-the-counter (OTC) after consultation with a pharmacist. This is a big step in protecting consumer rights, as well as protecting the doctor-patient relationship regarding medical decision-making. There...
TENNESSEE STATE
KMOV

National Association of College Admission will not hold convention in St. Louis due to Missouri abortion law

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A national organization says it will not hold its convention in St. Louis in response to Missouri’s new law banning most abortions statewide. The National Association of College Admission Counseling (NACAC) sent News 4 a statement confirming St. Louis is no longer in the running due to the trigger law that went into place when the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade. Mayor Tishaura Jones tweeted a response to the announcement.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KYTV

Springfield car dealerships see no change in temp tags a year after change slated to take effect

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A year after a new Missouri vehicle sales tax law was supposed to take effect, local car dealerships say they have still been left in the dark. The law signed off on by Gov. Mike Parson would require taxes to be paid and license plates to be issued at the point of sale at the dealership. This would eliminate temporary tags and allow people to roll those taxes into their financing.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Pets
FOX2Now

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Missouri

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: St. Luke's Hospital gets third CEO in two years; KC architecture firm transitions to employee-owned

The developer of the Grain Belt Express is significantly increasing the amount of power the wind transmission line will deliver to Missouri. The line will now have 5,000-megawatt capacity, up from an earlier proposal of 4,000 megawatts. Under the new plan, half of that power will be diverted to Missouri, a significant increase compared to the roughly 10% proposed initially. The transmission line has been opposed for years by some Missouri landowners, but it made a breakthrough in this year's legislative session. In news out of Kansas City, 139 residents have taken advantage of the first month of new legal services that provide aid for residents facing eviction. Tenants are now able to secure legal representation through a right-to-counsel ordinance the city passed to combat disparities between landlords and renters in eviction court. One national advocacy group estimates that 90% of landlords have an attorney during eviction proceedings, compared to just 1% of tenants. Plus, gas prices across Missouri have cooled off over the last few weeks. The average price of a gallon Monday was down nearly 30 cents from a month ago. Experts predict a fifth consecutive week of falling gas prices next week, but they warn that looming hurricane season could lead to price increases soon.
MISSOURI STATE
939theeagle.com

Wiemann: property tax relief should be included in Missouri special session call

The Missouri House’s number two Republican says a shortage of new vehicles has led to a more than 20 percent increase in assessments for used vehicles. House Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann (R-O’Fallon) is urging GOP Governor Parson to include property tax relief in his special session call. Wiemann says state lawmakers passed a county assessor’s bill a decade ago, and could have never expected this.
MISSOURI STATE
tncontentexchange.com

Matuschka Lindo Briggs named VP at Federal Reserve Bank

The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis named Matuschka Lindo Briggs as vice president and regional executive for the Little Rock branch, which serves the majority of Arkansas. Briggs represents the St. Louis Fed with business leaders, bankers, local government officials and other stakeholders. She also supports the Little Rock branch’s board of directors. Briggs, a former broadcast news reporter, joined the St. Louis Fed in the Treasury division in 2015. Most recently she served as director of the community development department’s special projects and strategic support. She earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism and communications from William Woods University and her master’s in business administration from Washington University.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy