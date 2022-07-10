‘Blast ’em!’: Stormtrooper helmet, blaster used on screen in original ‘Star Wars’ could be yours
The helmet is one of the six original stormtrooper helmets completed in time for filming "Star Wars" in the Tunisian desert in 1976.
The helmet is one of the six original stormtrooper helmets completed in time for filming "Star Wars" in the Tunisian desert in 1976.
We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.https://www.khon2.com
Comments / 0