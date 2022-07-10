ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

‘Blast ’em!’: Stormtrooper helmet, blaster used on screen in original ‘Star Wars’ could be yours

By Izzy Karpinski, Nexstar Media Wire
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14zyG5_0gawVIYS00

DALLAS ( WXIN ) — We’ve got a good feeling about an upcoming auction celebrating the 45th anniversary of the film that started the most successful sci-fi film franchise of all time.

Collectors and “Star Wars” fans will have the rare opportunity to bid on items actually used in “Stars Wars: Episode IV: The New Hope.”

Heritage Auctions is auctioning off a screen-matched stormtrooper helmet and screen-used E-11 blaster shared within the film by stormtroopers, and the characters of Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Princess Leia.

The helmet is one of the six original stormtrooper helmets completed in time for filming “Star Wars” in the Tunisian desert in 1976. The so-called “sandtrooper” helmets have unique hand-painted detailing that’s slightly different from stormtrooper helmets completed later on during production of the film.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CB7wx_0gawVIYS00
    Screen Matched Original Stormtrooper/Sandtrooper Helmet from “Star Wars Episode IV A New Hope,” Heritage Auctions
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0caSLM_0gawVIYS00
    Stormtrooper Screen Used Hero E-11 Blaster from “Star Wars Episode IV – A New Hope,” Heritage Auctions
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JINOk_0gawVIYS00
    Stormtrooper Screen Used Hero E-11 Blaster from “Star Wars Episode IV – A New Hope,” Heritage Auctions
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xejrI_0gawVIYS00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AS427_0gawVIYS00
    Screen shot from “Star Wars Episode IV – A New Hope,” Lucasfilm Ltd.
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi Hero Lightsaber Hilt from “Star Wars Episode 3 -Revenge Of The Sith,” Heritage Auctions
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi Hero Lightsaber Hilt from “Star Wars Episode 3 -Revenge Of The Sith,” Heritage Auctions
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=380nGg_0gawVIYS00
    Obi-Wan Kenobi Hero Lightsaber Hilt from “Star Wars Episode 3 -Revenge Of The Sith,” Heritage Auctions

“Finding screen-matched props from ‘Star Wars’ is virtually unheard of,” said Joe Maddalena, the executive vice president at Heritage Auctions. “…There is something particularly magical about the helmet and blaster. These recognizable, revered items were made for a movie that was turned down by studios before 20 th Century Fox OK’d a franchise that continues to thrive in the 21 st century.”

Paid for pigging out: Get flown out to Las Vegas to review buffets

According to the auction house, the helmet up for grabs was worn by a Stormtrooper who spoke to the bartender at Mos Eisley after Obi-Wan Kenobi cut off an opponent’s arm. It also was used by the Stormtrooper who said, “Stop that ship! Blast ’em!” before meeting his demise at the hands of Han Solo.

The screen-used hero E-11 blaster was wielded by various characters during the Mos Eisley spaceport shootout, as well as in the trash compactor scene, and other sequences on the Death Star and Tattooine.

Some lightsabers will also be up for auction, including the lightsaber hilt used by Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi in “Revenge of the Sith.”

The opening bid on the helmet will be $300,000 and $12,000 for the blaster.

The auction will go run July 22-23 and will feature non-“Star Wars” items such as the Batman suit worn by George Clooney in “Batman & Robin.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WOOD TV8

Man sentenced on federal drug trafficking charges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a Muskegon man was sentenced on federal drug trafficking charges. Delando Johnson was sentenced to 20 years in prison — 15 years for drug trafficking to be followed by five years for possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Michigan.
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD TV8

Man wanted for indecent exposure in Allegan County

GUN PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies in Allegan County are looking for a man in connection to an indecent exposure incident. It happened on Saturday at a gas station in Gun Plain Township near Plainwell, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said in a Monday Facebook post. It provided a photo of a man and a photo of the white Chevrolet pickup truck he was driving.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WOOD TV8

Man charged in shooting that injured 1

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting in Grand Rapids last week. Anthony Webb, 44, was charged with assault with intent to murder, felony firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm, the Grand Rapids Police Department said.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Clooney
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Person
Robin
WOOD TV8

Police: Man shot while driving on US-131

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a man was shot while driving on US-131 Wednesday. It happened while he was driving southbound on US-131 between Burton Street and 28th Street, a spokesperson for the Wyoming Police Department told News 8. He was shot in the leg, the spokesperson said....
WYOMING, MI
WOOD TV8

PD: 2 injured in shooting in southeast Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two people were injured in a shooting in southeast Grand Rapids Wednesday night. The Grand Rapids Police Department said it happened around 11 p.m. on Brown Street SE near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue SE. Two people were shot outside a house....
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stars Wars#Heritage Auctions#Lucasfilm Ltd#Sci Fi#Han Solo#Tunisian
WOOD TV8

MSP investigating ‘alleged attempted abduction’

DALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say there was an “alleged attempted abduction” in the Twin Lake area near Dalton. Michigan State Police is investigating, it said in a tweet. It said a person has been detained for questioning. “Details are limited at this time as the...
TWIN LAKE, MI
WOOD TV8

Court docs: Teen admitted he shot at GRPD cruiser

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —A 17-year-old stood up through the moon roof of a stolen Cadillac to open fire at a Grand Rapids police cruiser in June, court records show. News 8 obtained the probable cause documents in the case against Arthur Darelle-Jamal Williams on Wednesday. The shooting happened...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD TV8

Police investigating vandalism in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating vandalism that happened at a club house in Wyoming. Police were called Tuesday about a “significant amount of damage” at the private Rivertown Park club house on Scenic River Drive, a spokesperson for the Wyoming Police Department told News 8.
WYOMING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Helmets
WOOD TV8

Detroit to pay $7.5M to man who claims cops switched bullets

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit has agreed to pay $7.5 million to settle a lawsuit by a man who claimed police switched bullets to pin a murder on him in 1992. Desmond Ricks was released from prison in 2017 after 25 years, thanks to gun experts, law students at the University of Michigan and his insistence that he was innocent.
DETROIT, MI
WOOD TV8

Man admits to shooting outside Wyoming Walmart

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has admitted to killing his wife’s children’s father outside of a Walmart in March. Tyray Daquion Holliday, 27, pleaded guilty on Monday to second degree murder and felony firearm in the death of LaVail Dwayne Walker, 29. A charge of carrying a concealed weapon was dismissed.
WYOMING, MI
WOOD TV8

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash near Paw Paw

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital following a crash near Paw Paw. The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday on County Road 669 near the intersection of 33rd Street in Porter Township, south of Paw Paw.
PAW PAW, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy