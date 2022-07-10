ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

‘Blast ’em!’: Stormtrooper helmet, blaster used on screen in original ‘Star Wars’ could be yours

By Izzy Karpinski, Nexstar Media Wire
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41grli_0gawSve400

DALLAS ( WXIN ) — We’ve got a good feeling about an upcoming auction celebrating the 45th anniversary of the film that started the most successful sci-fi film franchise of all time.

Collectors and “Star Wars” fans will have the rare opportunity to bid on items actually used in “Stars Wars: Episode IV: The New Hope.”

Heritage Auctions is auctioning off a screen-matched stormtrooper helmet and screen-used E-11 blaster shared within the film by stormtroopers, and the characters of Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Princess Leia.

The helmet is one of the six original stormtrooper helmets completed in time for filming “Star Wars” in the Tunisian desert in 1976. The so-called “sandtrooper” helmets have unique hand-painted detailing that’s slightly different from stormtrooper helmets completed later on during production of the film.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CB7wx_0gawSve400
    Screen Matched Original Stormtrooper/Sandtrooper Helmet from “Star Wars Episode IV A New Hope,” Heritage Auctions
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0caSLM_0gawSve400
    Stormtrooper Screen Used Hero E-11 Blaster from “Star Wars Episode IV – A New Hope,” Heritage Auctions
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JINOk_0gawSve400
    Stormtrooper Screen Used Hero E-11 Blaster from “Star Wars Episode IV – A New Hope,” Heritage Auctions
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xejrI_0gawSve400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AS427_0gawSve400
    Screen shot from “Star Wars Episode IV – A New Hope,” Lucasfilm Ltd.
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi Hero Lightsaber Hilt from “Star Wars Episode 3 -Revenge Of The Sith,” Heritage Auctions
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi Hero Lightsaber Hilt from “Star Wars Episode 3 -Revenge Of The Sith,” Heritage Auctions
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=380nGg_0gawSve400
    Obi-Wan Kenobi Hero Lightsaber Hilt from “Star Wars Episode 3 -Revenge Of The Sith,” Heritage Auctions

“Finding screen-matched props from ‘Star Wars’ is virtually unheard of,” said Joe Maddalena, the executive vice president at Heritage Auctions. “…There is something particularly magical about the helmet and blaster. These recognizable, revered items were made for a movie that was turned down by studios before 20 th Century Fox OK’d a franchise that continues to thrive in the 21 st century.”

Paid for pigging out: Get flown out to Las Vegas to review buffets

According to the auction house, the helmet up for grabs was worn by a Stormtrooper who spoke to the bartender at Mos Eisley after Obi-Wan Kenobi cut off an opponent’s arm. It also was used by the Stormtrooper who said, “Stop that ship! Blast ’em!” before meeting his demise at the hands of Han Solo.

The screen-used hero E-11 blaster was wielded by various characters during the Mos Eisley spaceport shootout, as well as in the trash compactor scene, and other sequences on the Death Star and Tattooine.

Some lightsabers will also be up for auction, including the lightsaber hilt used by Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi in “Revenge of the Sith.”

The opening bid on the helmet will be $300,000 and $12,000 for the blaster.

The auction will go run July 22-23 and will feature non-“Star Wars” items such as the Batman suit worn by George Clooney in “Batman & Robin.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Entertainment
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Dallas, TX
Entertainment
City
Star, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Wichita Falls man hit by car then taken to jail

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a hit and run involving a pedestrian in the early morning hours of July 8 that resulted in an interesting end. Jerry Fowler, 30, was walking in the 1100 block of Central Freeway, which is a...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Clooney
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Person
Robin
Texoma's Homepage

11-year-old who died told investigator his mother stabbed him

HOBBS, New Mexico — The Lea County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that 11-year-old Bruce Johnson, Jr., told an investigator his mother stabbed him. He would succumb to his injuries later that night, LCSO said. According to LCSO, deputies responded to the home shortly after 1:00 a.m. Sunday after Bruce’s father, Bruce Johnson, Sr., called 911 […]
HOBBS, NM
Texoma's Homepage

Vernon state hospital escapee arrested

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — A two week manhunt for a North Texas State Hospital patient has come to an end. In a Facebook post, the Vernon Police Department has confirmed 29-year-old Alexander Ervin was arrested by Austin police around 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening. Ervin was committed to the state hospital after being found not guilty by […]
VERNON, TX
Texoma's Homepage

‘I don’t want people to fear him’: Mother of Abilene fast food restaurant employee who threw ice at customer speaks out on son’s diagnosis

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene man working at the local Long John Silver’s threw contents of a cup at his customer after arguing with her at the drive-through window over the weekend. The customer got it all on camera, and that video has since had tens of thousands of views. Now, the employee’s mother […]
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stars Wars#Heritage Auctions#Lucasfilm Ltd#Sci Fi#Han Solo#Tunisian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Helmets
Texoma's Homepage

Affidavit reveals new details about death of Odessa infant

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- On Tuesday, two parents were arrested after their infant son was found dead in their apartment. Kameron Gammage, 23, has been charged with Injury to a Child Causing Serious Injury; he was also arrested on a warrant out of Andrews County on one count of Sexual Assault of a Child. Leyla Pierson, 18, has been charged with Injury to a Child/Criminal Negligence.
ODESSA, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Will Biden’s abortion executive action affect Texas?

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — President Joe Biden signed an executive Friday to protect access to abortion, but it might not have a significant impact in Texas, where the state already has several laws limiting access. The president’s order comes as he faces mounting pressure from within his party after...
TEXAS STATE
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy