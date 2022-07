A set of bleachers crashed into a first-base dugout; the football stadium press box collapsed; and the roof of at least one gymnasium peeled back like the top of a tuna can. Eleven months ago, Hurricane Ida’s racecar fast winds tore through Kenner’s recreation facilities, causing millions of dollars in damage. While the city has managed to reopen most of its outdoor playgrounds, seven of its nine indoor gymnasiums are still closed, and frustrations among residents are mounting – especially in the sweltering summer heat.

KENNER, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO