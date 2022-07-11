ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11 "Stranger Things" Characters Who Need More Screen Time In Season 5

By Mychal Thompson
 3 days ago

Everybody's talking about Erica, Steve, Eddie, and the rest of the series regulars but forgetting they all started as supporting characters. Each of them had their big moment, and I think other minor characters need a promotion.

Netflix

I will never get over the injustice of Barb from Season 1 of Stranger Things . I think it’s my sworn duty as an obscene fan of this show and an honorary member of the Hellfire Club to declare the sidepiece characters from the show who deserve more airtime than Yuri Ismaylov’s crusty plane full of peanut butter.

Netflix

Vecna needs to enter the writers’ minds and add some extra dialogue and backstory for these 10 recurring side characters from Stranger Things who deserve more screen time.

****SPOILERS AHEAD****

1. Ms. Kelley

Are we going to sit here and pretend that Ms. Kelley wasn't giving us "she's connected to the big bad" character energy? Fan theories were flying around everywhere like demobats about her link to all of Vecna's victims. Let's not forget her random clock necklace. So if we get another episode with Ms. Kelley, we can get another glance at Indiana's most fly guidance counselor. We might gain insight into what makes Creepy Creel boy tick.

Netflix

2. Calvin Powell

Thanks to Hopper taking a vacation in Russia after the last monster attack, Officer Powell was promoted to sheriff. It's giving Blazing Saddles in Hawkins, Indiana. The adults need all the assistance they can muster because they have been slipping since day one, save Hopper, Joyce, and Murray. I believe Sheriff Powell has some mean gunslinging skills, and those demobats are dying to see what he could do.

Netflix

3. Holly Wheeler

Plenty of tiny tots helped save the day from aliens, evil scientists, and monsters in this world. I understand Holly is supposed to be 6 years old by Stranger Things Season 4, but Drew Barrymore showed the world that age is nothing but a number. When it comes to contributing to the team, I think little Holly could help. They would be trapped in Vecna's mind games if it weren't for her arts and crafts. They keep borrowing her crayons and Lite Brite, so give her some credit.

Netflix

4. Scott Clarke

Mr. Clarke played a significant role in the first couple of volumes of Stranger Things but fizzled out as the kids grew up and realized they could just read a textbook to find out what he knew. I get the kids are no longer in school with him, but Boy Meets World figured out a way for Mr. Feeny to be in the kids' lives forever. Give Scott Clarke this teacher treatment and give him some more office hours.

Netflix

5. Phil Callahan

You see an air-headed young cop trying to keep up with superiors. I see an opportunity for a bumbling idiot to come to the rescue. Adorable Phil can show the world that not all cops are bad at stopping evil monstrosities from consuming small middle-American towns. As long as Sheriff Powell is there to help him focus, Officer Callahan could lend a hand when necessary. Put him back on the beat!

Netflix

6. Karen Wheeler

Nobody will argue that Nancy Wheeler is the breakout star of Stranger Things . But, we can't ignore the genetic blueprint that created it all. Mama Karen used her few minutes of screen time to show that she was the most supportive of all the clueless parents. She could rock a mean workout outfit and get with a hot, somewhat racist, angry, teenaged lifeguard if she wanted.

Netflix

7. Eden Bingham

Argyle deserves his true love moment. Let's bring back Eden Bingham and give us another chance to fangirl over this stylish punk queen. She was the most interesting of the millions of Bingham kids running around. I believe she deserves her moment to join the rest of the Breakfast Club of Stranger Things and help fight off monsters and misguided adults. Plus, now that Jonathan has his boo back, who will smoke "smelly grass" with Argyle in the van?

Netflix

8. Kali's Gang

Axel, Mick, Funshine, and Dottie were badass, and they all knew how to dress for the occasion — rebellious '80s outcasts. Everybody's talking about how we want to see Number 8 return. No. I'm interested in seeing these multi-cultural, rambunctious hoodlum sidekicks help Hawkins fight off slimy monster vines. It would be the perfect time to prepare us for their '90s-themed Stranger Things spinoff.

Netflix

9. Victor Creel

I blame Victor Creel for everything in Stranger Things . I don't think he gets to live the rest of his days in a Hannibal Lecter jail cell, safe away from all the madness he spawned. Find a way to break this creepy dude out of prison so that he can put an end to the patriarchal trauma he caused. Hug your son, so he can chill TF out and leave these poor Hawkins people alone.

Netflix

10. Test Subjects

The test subjects are gone. I get it. Number 1 sucked up their powers like Cell did the androids in Dragon Ball Z . Since there are multiple planes of existence in Stranger Things , each psychic baby could use more screen time as astral projections and help Eleven in the final fight. How cool would little force ghosts be?

Netflix

11. D'Artagnan

It's opening a can of Demogorgons to suggest the revival of a character. I think the rules can be different for inter-dimensional monsters. Dart died when Eleven severed the Mind Flayer's connection to the real world. But now that things are smoking up in Hawkins again, how cool would it be to have a full-grown adult Demogorgon on their side? When things chill out, give Dustin and Dart a spin-off.

Netflix

