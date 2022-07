Separate alerts have been issued by law enforcement agencies in Maryland for a missing man and woman who have not been seen for several days. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Seth Gerwig, who was first reported missing on Monday, July 4, and Sara Totushek, who has not been seen since Sunday, July 3, according to the agency.

FREDERICK COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO