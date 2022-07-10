ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Fostering pets helps save lives

northcentralnews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the Arizona Animal Welfare League & SPCA (AAWL), close to 2,000 animals at risk for euthanasia at other shelters but who were not yet ready to be put up for adoption, were saved by fostering. The organization says that fostering is a safe, cost-effective alternative to...

northcentralnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
People

Clear the Shelters Wants to Help Animal Lovers Find The Perfect Rescue Pet This Summer

Clear the Shelters is returning to help animal lovers adopt rescue pets. According to an NBCUniversal release, NBCUniversal Local is bringing back its nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign for its eighth consecutive year. Clear the Shelters sees NBC and Telemundo owned and affiliated stations partner with local animal shelters...
PETS
petguide.com

Devastating Statistics Show an Increase in Euthanasia of Cats and Dogs

According to Best Friends Animal Society, a leading national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters, for the first time in five years, the number of dogs and cats killed in U.S. shelters increased from 347,000 to 355,000. This devastating data is the result of an increase in uptakes after shelters reopened after being closed in 2020 – the following year recorded 8.1 percent more abandoned cats and dogs across the United States. The sudden changes seem to have impacted dogs more than cats, with the intake increased by nearly three times the rate of the adoptions! It’s not looking good for felines, either, as they remain most at risk, with a euthanasia rate twice higher than that of dogs.
ANIMALS
KRLD News Radio

Adoptable Pet Pals: Meet Zeus

In partnership with the SPCA of Texas, NewsRadio 1080 KRLD brings you ‘Adoptable Pet Pals,’ a weekly feature to introduce you to animals that are ready for adoption.
PETS
Franklin County Free Press

Meet Nala and Boomer, pets of the week

Meet Nala and Boomer, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has lots of adorable pets who are looking for forever homes. While Lemon and Tangerine would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Health
Local
Arizona Pets & Animals
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
PetsRadar

30 Mastiffs rescued from mass breeder as the cost of living rises: "Animals pay the price"

As the cost of living skyrockets, people are turning to breeding to bring in extra money - but our furry friends are the ones paying the price. While 30 Mastiffs rescued from a mass breeder in Phoenix may sound like a rare event, it’s a situation that’s becoming all too common, says Arizona Mastiff Rescue, a group dedicated to saving large breed dogs like the Cane Corso, Great Dane, and English Mastiff.
PHOENIX, AZ
One Green Planet

126 Dogs With Pet Collars Rescued from Dog Meat Slaughterhouse in China

As the Chinese dog meat festival in Yulin came to an end last month, 126 dogs, believed to once be pets, were rescued from an illegal slaughterhouse 1,000 miles away. Thanks to animal advocates from Vshine, local Xi’an activists, the Baoji Small Animal Protection Association, and a group of police, law enforcement officers, and the mayor from Fufeng County, the animals escaped the brutal death that was awaiting them. The team worked to close down an illegal dog slaughterhouse.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fostering Pets#Foster Families#Euthanasia#Animal Welfare#Dog#Aawl
The Dogington Post

Puppy Born Without Front Legs Living Happily In A Senior Dog Home

“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Joey, the little canine born without front legs, is now spreading happiness in a senior dog rescue home in Rhode Island. Staying at the Vintage Pet Rescue, the dog is also raising awareness about the importance of animal rescues.
CONNECTICUT STATE
thecheyennepost.com

Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - June 23, 2022

Mutt Mutt - When you get home from work, Mutt Mutt will be there ready to greet you with a big ol' smile! Even though he's a senior pup he is full of life and spunk. Sadly, he found himself in need of a new home when his previous owner passed away. He has lived most of his life as a very loved "porch dog" and enjoys the outside more than the inside. He's not opposed to the indoors, just prefers being outside! Mutt Mutt loves going for walks which is good thing too, because he could shed a couple pounds to help his joints and back stay strong. Good with dogs. No cats. Mutt Mutt's adoption fee has been sponsored!
CHEYENNE, WY
petproductnews.com

PetSmart Charities Kicks Off National Adoption Week

More than 5 million pets enter shelters each year and PetSmart Charities aims to create connections for animals in need of loving homes during its National Adoption Week, which runs July 11-17. These summer months are “kitten season,” which means shelters are especially full of cats and kittens right now, company officials said.
PET SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pets
akc.org

Raising a Confident Canine: Socialization Tips for Your Pup

Socializing your puppy should start early on, setting the stage for your dog to feel happy and confident throughout their life. It is key to start exposing your puppy to new people, places, and situation from the time you bring your pet home. How to Begin Socializing Your Puppy: Starting...
PETS
fcfreepress

Meet Aphrodite and MRI, pets of the week

Meet Aphrodite and MRI, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has lots of adorable pets who are looking for forever homes. While Lemon and Tangerine would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
PETS
DVM 360

Microchipping and registering pets is key to keeping them safe this summer

The importance of microchipping pets, plus more pet summer safety advice from Dr Christman. In honor of National Lost Pet Prevention Month, Merck Animal Health—a division of Merck & Co, Inc—announced its HomeAgain pet recovery service is encouraging pet owners nationwide to microchip pets and register their microchip IDs in a reliable national database.1.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy