Baton Rouge, LA

LHSCA Coaches Convention week starts Monday

crescentcitysports.com
 2 days ago

The LHSCA Coaches Convention, comprised of the Golf Scramble on Monday, July 11, and the two-day clinic on Tuesday and Wednesday will take to The Crowne Plaza Hotel in Baton Rouge next week on July 12-13. The event is a staple on the July calendar where athletic staffs from...

crescentcitysports.com

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Dutchtown’s Burrell makes his commitment

It’s another week, another Dutchtown football player making his commitment to a college program. Just weeks earlier, senior starting tackle Ethan Fields committed to a college program outside of the state. Now, senior safety AK Burrell has decided which school he’ll be taking his talents to in 2023.
GEISMAR, LA
tigerdroppings.com

BOOM! frick You Saban

These are the kind of wins that should give you optimism for Brian Kelly and this program. Brian kelly didn't come down here to let others poach louisiana talent. The fence will absolutely be mended. Little Nicky's dicky is getting smaller as time rolls on... NIL has leveled the playing...
BATON ROUGE, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Recruiting: 2024 ATH Joseph Stone commits to LSU

LSU continues to lay bricks in the foundation of their 2024 recruiting class despite being over 20 months away from the 2024 signing period. Joseph “Jo Jo” Stone from Loganville, Georgia pledged Monday to the Tigers. Listed as an athlete, Stone picked LSU over offers from Georgia, Clemson,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

LSU making waves in 2024 recruiting class

Still in its infancy, LSU currently holds two commitments in the 2024 class in safety Maurice Williams as well as Louisiana linebacker Xavier Atkins, who joined the program’s commitment hot streak last week. Williams is already one of the more highly touted rising juniors in the country, ranking as the No. 60 player overall on 247Sports while Atkins is a sideline to sideline linebacker with a ton of upside who has fallen through the cracks to this point.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

LSU beats out Georgia and Oklahoma for Whit Weeks commitment

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU went into the state of Georgia to land 3-star linebacker Whit Weeks. Weeks brother, West, transferred to LSU from the University of Virginia this offseason. Weeks, out of Watkinsville (GA.) Oconee County, picked the Tigers over national champs Georgia and Oklahoma. “It was really the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
tigerdroppings.com

My son just received this email from Ion Apartments near LSU.

We really do need common sense window control. Geez that is a stupid and totally unnecessary email. We really do need common sense window control. Probably had some incorrect rumors going around the complex when people saw a bunch of police and a coroner so management wanted to squash them. Student safety is a pretty big hot button with those apartment complexes right now.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Mayor Teedy has a new boyfriend.

Our favorite mayor allegedly has a new boo thang. His name is Gilbert Jackson, entrepreneur, CEO, and felon. It is rumored that Teedy’s husband has kicked her out of the house for drinking and sleeping around with Mr. Gilbert. Gilbert is quite the catch and has an impressive political...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Ochsner buys Baton Rouge pediatric cardiology clinic

Ochsner has bought a Baton Rouge pediatric clinic and will move it from space near Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital to The Grove medical complex near the Mall of Louisiana. Pediatric Cardiology Associates, consisting of Drs. Rufus Lester “Les” Hixon and Lauren Haddad, will formally join Ochsner...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Upcoming food distributions in the GBR area

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will have several food distributions sites over the next two weeks. Below is a list of when and where GBR Food Bank will hold its mobile distribution sites. Attendees will register at the site and are asked to bring a photo ID and proof of residency.
BATON ROUGE, LA
West Side Journal

Guaranty Bank Is growing in all directions

We are proud to announce the opening of our newest branch location in Baton Rouge at 7474 Florida Blvd. Guaranty Bank & Trust Co. was founded by Pointe Coupee Parish business leaders and has locations in New Roads, Zachary, Port Allen, Maringouin, Grosse Tete, and Livonia. Guaranty Bank and Trust...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL-TV

Drugs suspected in death of LSU basketball star's killer

BATON ROUGE, La. — A man recently sentenced to life in prison for the murder of an LSU basketball star has died from an apparent drug overdose. The Advocate reports, citing authorities in Baton Rouge, that Dyteon Simpson, 23, was found unresponsive about 8 p.m. Sunday at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Staffers were unable to revive him and he was later pronounced dead, sheriff's spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Wilson, LA USA

In June-July 2022 I was picking blueberries in a self-pick orchard outside Jackson, Louisiana. I found this heart hiding among the blueberries. It brought a smile to my face and a tug of my heart when I saw this little heart. 2021 was a very hard. I lost my house in February and my Wife in November. When I saw the heart, I thought of the love in which it was made and placed. I said to myself this is something my wife would be done. I want to thank whoever did this act of love. Thank you for your heart. It allowed me to escape my past misfortunes and focus on the love of God. I have a quilted heart. In closing, let me say: We should always be thankful for our blessings because they make life more wonderful. Your act of love made my world more wonderful. Thank You.
WILSON, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

JR Ball: Can we really handle the truth about Baton Rouge?

As anyone who’s taken a college-level philosophy course can attest, defining what is the truth isn’t that simple. This has been a highbrow topic of deliberation for as long as we’ve been pondering whether that tree falling in the forest with no one around makes a sound, Business Report Associate Publisher JR Ball writes in his new opinion piece.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

T&T Smokehouse Meats hold grand opening in Baker

T&T Smokehouse Meats held its grand opening and ribbon-cutting June 11, welcoming a new business on Main Street. Owners Joseph and Engreck Butler smiled wide as family, friends and customers came in through double doors to celebrate and enjoy some barbecue, according to a news release. T&T Smokehouse Meats is...
BAKER, LA

