LHSCA Coaches Convention week starts Monday

In June-July 2022 I was picking blueberries in a self-pick orchard outside Jackson, Louisiana. I found this heart hiding among the blueberries. It brought a smile to my face and a tug of my heart when I saw this little heart. 2021 was a very hard. I lost my house in February and my Wife in November. When I saw the heart, I thought of the love in which it was made and placed. I said to myself this is something my wife would be done. I want to thank whoever did this act of love. Thank you for your heart. It allowed me to escape my past misfortunes and focus on the love of God. I have a quilted heart. In closing, let me say: We should always be thankful for our blessings because they make life more wonderful. Your act of love made my world more wonderful. Thank You.

WILSON, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO