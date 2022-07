Despite high demand for travel this summer, many airlines have recently been cutting back on flights due to staffing shortages. But this isn’t the case for all airlines. A few airlines — such as Breeze Airways and Norse Atlantic Airways — have instead ADDED new flights to their schedules, including routes to Orlando. Now, another airline is adding a new route to the Orlando International Airport, which could make traveling to Disney World easier for some guests.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO