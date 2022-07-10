Police investigating fatal house fire in Bel-Nor

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons are investigating a fatal house fire Sunday morning in the 3300 block of Hatherly Drive in the city of Bel-Nor. One man was killed in the fire.

At around 1:30 a.m., Bel-Nor officers responded to the fire. Responding officers said the home was partially engulfed in flames and a man was found inside the house. He was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

Regional Bomb and Arson Unit assume responsibility for the investigation.

This investigation remains very active at the time. Information will be released as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).