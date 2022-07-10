ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

Police investigating fatal house fire in Bel-Nor

By Jaime Travers
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FrTV1_0gavwztR00

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons are investigating a fatal house fire Sunday morning in the 3300 block of Hatherly Drive in the city of Bel-Nor. One man was killed in the fire.

At around 1:30 a.m., Bel-Nor officers responded to the fire. Responding officers said the home was partially engulfed in flames and a man was found inside the house. He was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

Regional Bomb and Arson Unit assume responsibility for the investigation.

This investigation remains very active at the time. Information will be released as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

Comments / 1

Related
myleaderpaper.com

Teen arrested for allegedly burglarizing Arnold restaurants

A St. Louis County 15-year-old has been arrested for allegedly breaking into three Arnold restaurants. He also is accused of similar crimes in St. Louis County, authorities reported. The Arnold burglaries occurred overnight June 26-27, and St. Louis County Police arrested the teen June 28 in St. Louis County and...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

Hazelwood Police Chief accused of intoxicated driving

ST. LOUIS – Hazelwood Police Chief Gregg Hall is accused of driving while intoxicated and failing several sobriety tests during a traffic stop in O’Fallon, Missouri on May 28th. The Post-Dispatch received body camera footage of the traffic stop. O’Fallon Police issued a statement. We have reviewed the body camera footage from the traffic stop involving Hazelwood Chief […]
HAZELWOOD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Louis County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Louis County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
5 On Your Side

St. Clair County car crash kills 2 people

MILLSTADT, Ill. — Two people were killed in a car crash late Tuesday night near Millstadt, Illinois. The crash happened on Illinois Route 158 at Douglas Road, in St. Clair County around 9:42 p.m. Tuesday night. Preliminary investigation indicates that a car failed to stop at a stop sign,...
MILLSTADT, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#House Fire#Hospital#Bel Nor#Arson Unit#Crimestoppers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMOX News Radio

Woman charged in DePaul Hospital stabbing

BRIDGETON, MO (KMOX) - A nurse and paramedic were seriously injured Monday in a stabbing at DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has charged 30 year old Jimissa Rivers of Dellwood, with two counts of Assault 1st Degree - Serious Injury or Special Victim, a Class A Felony, and two counts of Armed Criminal Action, an Unclassified Felony. Rivers is being held on $2 million cash only bond.
BRIDGETON, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

35K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy