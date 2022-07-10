AEW Star Set To Debut For WrestlePro Alaska In October

AEW pro wrestler Athena will launch a new Dungeons & Dragons actual play show on her Twitch channel next week. Details about the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons 5E show are still partially under wraps, but the show will feature Athena, her husband and fellow wrestler Matthew Palmer, and TTRPG Noir Enigma and Erik Frankhouse. The campaign will be run by veteran TTRPG designer and DM Daisy Grant. The show will be sponsored by Kobold Press, with players using character options from the recent Kobold Press book Tome of Heroes. According to a livestream that aired yesterday on Twitch, the campaign will be a take on a classic Kobold Press campaign adventure titled "At The Edge of the World". Athena and other cast members have teased that other guest stars will also make an appearance. You can check out the teaser image for the new D&D streaming show down below:

