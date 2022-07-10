Joe S. Brown

Stephen Burton Tracey, 82, Syracuse, died peacefully July 6, 2022, surrounded by family. Stephen was born Sep. 28, 1939, in Weymouth, Mass. to Russell Sturgis Tracey and Margaret Evelyn Stetson. Stephen graduated from Boston Latin School in 1957 and attended Tufts University until 1960. He then entered the Massachusetts Army National Guard before completing his college at Suffolk University in 1964. Upon graduation, he traveled to San Francisco, Calif., where he met his first wife, Mary Gunhus (Campbell). They had three children, Kevin Tracey (Margie Slusser), Syracuse, Lara Eckrich, Granger and Patrick Tracey, Bloomington. Stephen has two stepchildren by Susan Ponder (Delgado), Barbara Williams (Jen Metz), North Port, Fla. and Scott Gardner, Cary, N.C.

SYRACUSE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO