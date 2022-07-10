ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, IN

Joe S. Brown

By Dan Spalding
inkfreenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe S. Brown, 73, of Syracuse, died at I.U....

www.inkfreenews.com

inkfreenews.com

Alan Baumbaugh

Alan Edward Baumbaugh, 71, formerly of Syracuse, died July 6, 2022. He was born Dec. 4, 1950. Eastlund Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
SYRACUSE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Beverly Hartzler — PENDING

Beverly Hartzler, 88, Akron, died at 1:06 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are pending at Hartzler Funeral Home, Akron.
AKRON, IN
inkfreenews.com

Thelma Butcher

Thelma L. Butcher, 90, Denver, died Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. She was born April 4, 1932. She married Robert Butcher on May 28, 1950; he preceded her in death. She is survived by four children, Mary Ann Cox, Orange Park, Fla., Ray (Sharon) Butcher, Peru, Peggy (Randy)...
DENVER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Daniel Voreis — UPDATED

Daniel Owen Voreis, 68, Argos, died Friday, July 8, 2022. He was born Dec. 20, 1953. He married Denise A. Voreis on March 3, 1984; she survives. He is also survived by his daughters: Christine (Brian) Hides, Lake Bluff, Ill., Tracy (Andy Dabasinskas) Voreis, Centennial, Colo. and Karisa (Sam) Laughlin, Carmel; his son, Kreig (Christina) Voreis, Carmel; five grandchildren; his sister, Marilyn Voreis, St. Petersburg, Fla.; his brothers: Thomas (Darcy) Voreis, Noblesville, John (Fran) Voreis, Grandville, Mich. and William Voreis, Argos; and his sister-in-law, Beverly Voreis.
ARGOS, IN
inkfreenews.com

Stephen Tracey — UPDATED

Stephen Burton Tracey, 82, Syracuse, died peacefully July 6, 2022, surrounded by family. Stephen was born Sep. 28, 1939, in Weymouth, Mass. to Russell Sturgis Tracey and Margaret Evelyn Stetson. Stephen graduated from Boston Latin School in 1957 and attended Tufts University until 1960. He then entered the Massachusetts Army National Guard before completing his college at Suffolk University in 1964. Upon graduation, he traveled to San Francisco, Calif., where he met his first wife, Mary Gunhus (Campbell). They had three children, Kevin Tracey (Margie Slusser), Syracuse, Lara Eckrich, Granger and Patrick Tracey, Bloomington. Stephen has two stepchildren by Susan Ponder (Delgado), Barbara Williams (Jen Metz), North Port, Fla. and Scott Gardner, Cary, N.C.
SYRACUSE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Wayne Wallace

Wayne Wallace, 82, North Liberty, died at 9:49 a.m. Sunday, July 10, 2022, at his home. He was born May 11, 1940. He married Joyce Guhse on May 1, 1965, in Lakeville; she survives. Wayne is survived by their two children, Lyn (Mike) Swartz, Buchanan, Mich. and Jeffrey (Derek) Wallace,...
NORTH LIBERTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Myrtle Sliter — UPDATED

Myrtle Luella Sliter, 87, Warsaw, died quietly Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Millers Merry Manor, Warsaw. Born Jan. 12, 1935, Myrtle was the daughter of Freemont and Grace (Huffman) Hollar. She spent most of her lifetime in Kosciusko County, attended Milford schools and grew up on the family farm there. A true farm girl at heart, Myrtle loved animals, especially dogs.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kevelyn Urschel — UPDATED

Kevelyn Joanne Urschel, 72, Rochester, died Thursday, July 7, 2022. She was born Oct. 4, 1949. She married Cary Stump on Dec. 9, 1967; she later married Ken Urschel on Nov. 13, 1999; he survives. She is also survived by her mom, Paula Shrum, Crown Point; her four sisters, Carol,...
ROCHESTER, IN
#I U University Hospital
inkfreenews.com

Kevin Gardner

Kevin Gardner, 67, Plymouth, died Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. He was born Dec. 15, 1954. He married Cindy Judd on Nov. 26, 1977; she survives. He is also survived by his sons, Daniel Gardner (Jaylan), Plymouth and Nathan Gardner (Adam), Plymouth; and his sisters: Karla Hostetler, Middlebury and Kerry (Clay) Sasser, Raleigh, N.C.
KNOXVILLE, TN
inkfreenews.com

Melba Easterday

Melba M. Easterday, 101, Culver, died July 11, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Culver. She was born March 21, 1921. She married Edward Easterday on Dec. 24, 1941; he preceded her in death. Melba is survived by her sons, Tom (Suzy) and Jim; seven grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. Odom...
CULVER, IN
inkfreenews.com

John Pittman

John Edward Pittman, 77, Plymouth, died Sunday, July 10, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital, Plymouth. He was born Jan. 11, 1945. He married Barbara Harrell on Feb. 21, 1965; she survives. He is also survived by four children, Joe (Dawn) Pittman, Smithfield, N.C., Beverly (Jamey) Walsh, Adamsville, Tenn., Jennifer (Tom)...
PLYMOUTH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Darrel Bruner

Darrel E. Bruner, 84, rural Silver Lake, died at 11:10 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Mason Health Care, Warsaw. Darrel was born Dec. 14, 1937, in Warsaw, to the late Lester D. and Neva F. (Julian) Bruner. He married on Oct. 6, 1957, in Silver Lake, to Anita M. Parker; she survives.
SILVER LAKE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kristopher Riddle — PENDING

Kristopher M. Riddle, 31, died Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Marshall County. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Roderick ‘Roddy’ Webber

Roderick Paul “Roddy” Webber, 75, Nappanee, died March 15, 2022, at Goshen General Hospital, Goshen. He was born July 25, 1946. He married Shari Webber in 1993; she survives. He is also survived by his stepdaughter, Amanda (Tim Wagner); two stepgrandchildren; and one sister, Elaine. Thompson-Lengacher and Yoder...
NAPPANEE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Carpenter — UPDATED

Elizabeth Faye “Liz” Carpenter, 80, Bourbon, died at 7:36 a.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born March 22, 1942. She married Lake “Sonny” Carpenter on Aug. 30, 1958; he survives. She is also survived by her children, David E. (Penny)...
BOURBON, IN
inkfreenews.com

Barbara Holloway

Barbara L. Holloway, 76, Mentone, died at 8:15 a.m. Monday, July 11, 2022, at her residence. She was born Oct. 26, 1945. She married Michael E. Holloway Sr. on Sep. 28, 1968; he survives. She is also survived by sons, Michael Holloway Jr., Warsaw, Mitchell (Michelle) Holloway, Mentone and Mason...
MENTONE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Stella Lucas

Stella VerJean Lucas, 86, Wabash, died at 6:28 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born April 15, 1936. She married E.C. Darnell in 1952; he preceded her in death. She married Mathew Lucas Jr. on Nov. 27, 1999; he preceded her in death.
WABASH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Sam Muffley

Sam Muffley, 73, Plymouth, died at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 10, 2022, at his residence. He was born April 20, 1944. He married Diane Cunningham on May 22, 1981; she survives. He is also survived by son, Steven (Traci) Mahoney, Rochester; daughter, Summer (Thomas) Molitierno, Plymouth; seven grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; and his sisters-in-law, Nancy (Charlie) Bailey, Kathy Cunningham and Sandy Muffley.
PLYMOUTH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Jerry Winter

Jerry Robert Winter, 73, Argos, died Friday evening, July 8, 2022, at his sister’s home. He was born June 1, 1949. He is survived by three children, Jamison Winter, Goshen, Ann Winter, Plymouth and Peggy Sue Winter, Walkerton; five grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Lawrence N. Winter II, Logansport, Sharon K. Peters, Rochester and Danny R. (Sharon) Winter, Kewanna.
ARGOS, IN
inkfreenews.com

Crystal Young

Crystal Elaine Young, 48, Winamac, died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Winamac. She was born Nov. 28, 1973. She is survived by her mother, Olive Kay “Sue” [Markley] Young, Winamac; her brother, Pierre Len (Becky Good) Young, Royal Center; and her sisters, Tonia Kay (Dick) Young-Babb, Kokomo and Sonia May Herrick, Rochester.
WINAMAC, IN

