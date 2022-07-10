ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia Station, OH

Even Mix™ Shares Thoughts on Precision Farming Improvements And The Future

 2 days ago

Even Mix's latest blog post talks about the present state of precision farming, its benefits, and the future. According to the brand, there is a move towards making farming smarter and more precise in a bid to maximize the use of all resources. The goal is to produce more with...

InsideHook

Farmers Have an Unlikely Solution to Dealing With Fertilizer Shortages

In an increasingly global economy, conflict in one part of the world can have a substantial effect somewhere else entirely. Agriculture is not immune to this; among the effects of the war in Ukraine is a shortage of the fertilizer that farmers across the world rely on to grow crops. With shortages of fertilizer come reductions in the amount of crops that can be grown, which in turn leads to food shortages. It’s a dilemma without an obvious answer.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Weather extremes to change future farming

The agricultural sector will increasingly need to adopt new technologies and entrepreneurial flair, along with more flexible land use, to provide secondary income and to combat weather extremes such as floods and drought, according to new research. The international study, including input from Flinders University in South Australia, considers the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

Cloud-Based Agritech Company, DataFarming, Bringing Pixxel’s Hyperspectral Satellite Technology to Australian Farmers

PALO ALTO, Calif. & BANGALORE, India & TOOWOOMBA, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 8, 2022-- Today, Pixxel, an emerging leader in cutting edge earth-imaging technology, announced an early adoption partnership with Australian cloud-based agritech company DataFarming. Using Pixxel’s hyperspectral dataset, DataFarming will be able to monitor crop health at new speeds and greater resolutions compared to the multispectral imaging on behalf of tens of thousands of farmers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220708005010/en/ Pixxel is a space data company, building a constellation of hyperspectral earth imaging satellites and the analytical tools to mine insights from that data. The constellation is designed to provide global coverage every 24 hours, with the aim of detecting, monitoring and predicting global phenomena. (Photo: Business Wire)
AGRICULTURE
Mashed

Is This Why The Price Of Beef Keeps Increasing?

While there are obvious price discrepancies in beef cuts, if you live in the United States, the price you are currently paying for beef, whether you're buying ground or filet mignon, is much higher than five years ago. While supply and demand variations are expected each year, prices in the meat market began going haywire at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
AGRICULTURE
One Green Planet

Researchers Find Human Urine Could Be a Fantastic Alternative to Chemical Fertilizers

According to researchers, using human urine or peecycling could be a liquid gold alternative to chemical fertilizers while also helping cut down waste. Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, chemical fertilizer shortages are persisting, and experts are now saying that peecycling, or the process of recycling human urine, could increase the yield of nutrient-rich crops.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Intercropping and sustainable farming practices increase soil carbon reserves

The Diverfarming project evaluates the impact of intercropping and agricultural management on the dynamics of soil organic carbon in four climate regions in Spain, Italy, and Finland. Sustainable agriculture arises as a key strategy to reach the Objectives of Sustainable Development of the 2030 Agenda, which seeks to reduce poverty...
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Root-farming gophers might be our closest agricultural relatives

Although you'll probably never see them, you can spot them by the tell-tale mounds of sandy soil dotting a field: pocket gophers. Beneath your feet, the gophers continuously create and remold a labyrinth of winding tunnels hundreds of feet long. And, perhaps, tend the world's most recently discovered farms. Root...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Phys.org

Leaf mold compost shows benefit for tomato plants in degraded urban soils

Many urban gardeners know that adding ingredients like compost and mulch to their soil has great benefits. But it can be difficult to know what to add and why. Researchers at Purdue University gathered scientific evidence about one specific soil addition, leaf mold compost, and how it benefits tomato plants.
AGRICULTURE
Mother Jones

California’s Farms and Meatpackers Had More Covid Violations Than all Other Industries Combined

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, millions of Americans continued their jobs from the safety of home. But you can’t break down a chicken carcass or harvest a strawberry via Zoom. To keep slaughterhouses and farms humming, a portion of the workforce had to keep showing up, often toiling shoulder to shoulder. Generally speaking, their employers did not do a great job of shielding these “essential workers” from the harms of Covid.
CALIFORNIA STATE

