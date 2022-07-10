Even Mix™ Shares Thoughts on Precision Farming Improvements And The Future

In an increasingly global economy, conflict in one part of the world can have a substantial effect somewhere else entirely. Agriculture is not immune to this; among the effects of the war in Ukraine is a shortage of the fertilizer that farmers across the world rely on to grow crops. With shortages of fertilizer come reductions in the amount of crops that can be grown, which in turn leads to food shortages. It’s a dilemma without an obvious answer.

AGRICULTURE ・ 24 DAYS AGO