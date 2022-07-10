ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Blast ’em!’: Stormtrooper helmet, blaster used on screen in original ‘Star Wars’ could be yours

By Nexstar Media Wire, Izzy Karpinski
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WcSPD_0gavRwZ100

DALLAS ( WXIN ) — We’ve got a good feeling about an upcoming auction celebrating the 45th anniversary of the film that started the most successful sci-fi film franchise of all time.

Collectors and “Star Wars” fans will have the rare opportunity to bid on items actually used in “Stars Wars: Episode IV: The New Hope.”

Heritage Auctions is auctioning off a screen-matched stormtrooper helmet and screen-used E-11 blaster shared within the film by stormtroopers, and the characters of Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Princess Leia.

The helmet is one of the six original stormtrooper helmets completed in time for filming “Star Wars” in the Tunisian desert in 1976. The so-called “sandtrooper” helmets have unique hand-painted detailing that’s slightly different from stormtrooper helmets completed later on during production of the film.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CB7wx_0gavRwZ100
    Screen Matched Original Stormtrooper/Sandtrooper Helmet from “Star Wars Episode IV A New Hope,” Heritage Auctions
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0caSLM_0gavRwZ100
    Stormtrooper Screen Used Hero E-11 Blaster from “Star Wars Episode IV – A New Hope,” Heritage Auctions
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JINOk_0gavRwZ100
    Stormtrooper Screen Used Hero E-11 Blaster from “Star Wars Episode IV – A New Hope,” Heritage Auctions
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xejrI_0gavRwZ100
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AS427_0gavRwZ100
    Screen shot from “Star Wars Episode IV – A New Hope,” Lucasfilm Ltd.
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi Hero Lightsaber Hilt from “Star Wars Episode 3 -Revenge Of The Sith,” Heritage Auctions
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi Hero Lightsaber Hilt from “Star Wars Episode 3 -Revenge Of The Sith,” Heritage Auctions
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=380nGg_0gavRwZ100
    Obi-Wan Kenobi Hero Lightsaber Hilt from “Star Wars Episode 3 -Revenge Of The Sith,” Heritage Auctions

“Finding screen-matched props from ‘Star Wars’ is virtually unheard of,” said Joe Maddalena, the executive vice president at Heritage Auctions. “…There is something particularly magical about the helmet and blaster. These recognizable, revered items were made for a movie that was turned down by studios before 20 th Century Fox OK’d a franchise that continues to thrive in the 21 st century.”

According to the auction house, the helmet up for grabs was worn by a Stormtrooper who spoke to the bartender at Mos Eisley after Obi-Wan Kenobi cut off an opponent’s arm. It also was used by the Stormtrooper who said, “Stop that ship! Blast ’em!” before meeting his demise at the hands of Han Solo.

The screen-used hero E-11 blaster was wielded by various characters during the Mos Eisley spaceport shootout, as well as in the trash compactor scene, and other sequences on the Death Star and Tattooine.

Some lightsabers will also be up for auction, including the lightsaber hilt used by Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi in “Revenge of the Sith.”

The opening bid on the helmet will be $300,000 and $12,000 for the blaster.

The auction will go run July 22-23 and will feature non-“Star Wars” items such as the Batman suit worn by George Clooney in “Batman & Robin.”

