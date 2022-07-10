GALLERY: Saranac Post Race Party - July 10, 2022

UTICA — Craobh Dugan-O’Looney, a local traditional Irish Cultural group, is hosting Nick Whitmer of Ithaca at the Irish Cultural Center of the Mohawk Valley at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 17. Whitmer will discuss the history of Irish piping in North America in the early 20th century. He...
Embrace the outdoors this weekend and try something new. There are plenty of festivals for food sampling, like Syracuse’s Middle Eastern Festival (back in person this year), Bavarian Festival near Utica with plenty of wursts and biers to keep you in good spirits, or a poetry festival outside the Everson Museum of Art in honor of the late Jackie Warren-Moore. You can also kayak for free around the Oswego Ports, or catch a cruise on Cayuga under the stars.
(WSYR-TV) — The third week in July on Tipperary Hill is the traditional Irish fest at the Saint Patrick’s Church. The Saint Patrick’s Irish Festival is back after a two-year pandemic pause. Event emcee John Dalgety discusses what’s to come this weekend. It’s the 29th annual...
ROME — Rome Historical Society, 200 Church St., will host award-winning educator and local historian Gary Ford, and the Project Fibonacci Foundation, Inc., for the grand premiere of “Not HYPE — Not the History You Probably Expected” from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 19. The...
HEGAMIN — To Aaron and Amber Fauvelle Hegamin, of Remsen, on Friday, July 8, 2022 in Rome Health, a son, Ashton Michael. ROMELSKI — To Kevin and Jessica Richards Romelski, of Rome, on Saturday, July 9, 2022 in Rome Health, a son, Oliver Watson. KORRIE — To Devin...
BATCHELDER — Virginia Elise (Gochee) Batchelder, of Natick, Mass., on June 29, 2022. Private services. Contributions to the MSCPA-Angell 350 S Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130 or www.mspca.org. BENN — Harriet A. Benn, 93, of Rome, on July 9, 2022. Services 11 a.m. July 22 at St. Joseph’s...
ROME — Members of Rome Art Association (RAA) are excited for the upcoming 63rd annual Membership Exhibition at Cinema Capitol Gallery, 230 W. Dominick St. The exhibition will span between July 15 and Aug. 27, with the opening reception to take place from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 15. Awards will be presented at 6 p.m. Judging the pieces for the juried show will be professional artist Stephen T. Fletcher.
UTICA — The St. Mary of Mount Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish Italian Festival will take pace Friday through Sunday, July 15-17, after a two-year absence due to the pandemic. The festivities are scheduled for 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. There will be...
Looking for something to do with the family? The City of Rome invites you to a free movie night. The City of Rome is hosting Movie Night at Pinti Field from 7:30PM - 10:30PM on Wednesday July 13th. They will be showing Despicable Me, thanks to Livable Communities / Oneida County. The movie will start right at 8:30PM.
ROME — The teams are registered and the forecast is excellent for the World Series of Bocce, which starts Thursday and runs through Sunday at the Toccolana Club, 1412 E. Dominick St. The 47th world series will take place after two years without the event due to COVID-19. The event typically has 100 or more Open Division teams and another 30-plus for the Women’s Division. This year there are 98 teams in open and 33 for women’s. “We’re almost back to normal. But we’re still the biggest in the nation,” said Joseph Mellace, part of the organizing team at the club. “Those of us that have been involved in organizing the event always had a feeling we’d be about 100 in open and 30 in women’s.”
UTICA — The Boilermaker Road Race’s return to its traditional second Sunday in July had the ingredients to help make a successful 45th edition of the event. Good weather with a race time temperature in the 50s and little humidity: Check. Thousands of participants and spectators for the...
UTICA — Hanna Park at Utica City Hall will be filled with activities and entertainment for the community on Monday, July 11. A Day of Music and Magic will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. This free summer fun party, which is presented by local rapper, artist...
UTICA — The Broadway Theatre League of Utica has announced the 2022-23 subscription series season has been sponsored by the Bank of Utica for the second consecutive year. The “Bank of Utica loves Broadway shows,” said Barry Sinnott, senior vice president of the Bank of Utica. “The Mohawk Valley is lucky to be able to have world class Broadway productions shown in Utica. The bank is happy to again be the season sponsor for Broadway Theatre League of Utica’s 2022-2023 season.”
LOWVILLE — Naturally Lewis — in partnership with the village of Lowville, the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce and Lewis County — will host a free “Downtown Drinks & Dreams” networking event from 5 to 7 p.m. tonight at the 1812 House, 7663 N. State St.
(STACKER) — The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity. Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.
Golf has recently provided Lauren Cupp with some quality experiences. Take the last few days for the New Hartford native and Hamilton College golf coach, for the example. Cupp successfully defended her Kentucky Speedgolf Open title last weekend before traveling back to New York state to participate in the 13th New York State Golf Association Women’s Mid-Amateur Championship on Monday and Tuesday near Saratoga Springs.
If you are planning a family vacation to Syracuse, New York, here are some fun things to do with kids. Destiny USA, the IMAX theater, the Children’s museum, and a pedal powered trolley are a few of the attractions in this city. If you are unsure where to begin, here are some ideas:
SYLVAN BEACH — The pirates are invading Sylvan Beach this coming weekend and the public is invited for four days of fun, food, and festivities. The Pirate Invasion begins at 5:45 p.m. Coming by boat to the pier bear the bridge, pirates will invade Sylvan Beach. Upon capturing a local celebrity, they will proceed to the village park near Eddie’s. Pirate flags will be displayed in the village.
(WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Nationals are back in action returning to the New York State Fairgrounds this weekend. This year it’s bigger than it ever has been. Rob O’Connor, President of Right Coast Inc., explains that the “theme” of this year’s event is “more.”
