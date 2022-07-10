GALLERY: Saranac Post Race Party - July 10, 2022

ROME — The teams are registered and the forecast is excellent for the World Series of Bocce, which starts Thursday and runs through Sunday at the Toccolana Club, 1412 E. Dominick St. The 47th world series will take place after two years without the event due to COVID-19. The event typically has 100 or more Open Division teams and another 30-plus for the Women’s Division. This year there are 98 teams in open and 33 for women’s. “We’re almost back to normal. But we’re still the biggest in the nation,” said Joseph Mellace, part of the organizing team at the club. “Those of us that have been involved in organizing the event always had a feeling we’d be about 100 in open and 30 in women’s.”

