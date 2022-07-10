ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction work will begin soon on South 188th Street in SeaTac

 3 days ago
Construction work will begin soon on approximately one mile of asphalt along South 188th Street in SeaTac starting on July 18, 2022, the city announced.

Bid opening was held on June 14, 2022, and Miles Resources, LLC was the low bidder at $1,757,315.50.

This project site runs along the southwest end of Sea-Tac International Airport. This project will resurface approximately one mile of asphalt along South 188th Street corridor between International Boulevard and the intersection of Des Moines Memorial Drive South (map below), including the 188th Street Tunnel that runs beneath the south end of the Airport runway.

In general, a three-inch grind and overlay is proposed along this corridor. In some areas, existing pavement conditions may warrant full depth removal and replacement. A landscaped median will be constructed down the center of South 188th Street between 16th Avenue South and the west end of the tunnel to increase safety by separating eastbound and westbound traffic, improve stormwater infiltration, and improve the aesthetics of the roadway corridor. Lastly, stormwater facilities along this corridor will be upgraded to maximize treatment of surface water collected from the roadway.

The majority of construction is anticipated to occur from July 18 to late September 2022.

  • Lane closures will be in effect daily. However, a minimum of one lane of traffic will always be maintained in both eastbound and westbound directions. Commuters are advised to take alternate routes.
  • To limit impacts on the traveling public, paving work will happen at night.
  • Daily lane closures and significant travel delays should be anticipated.

For more information, please contact City project manager Brenton Cook at (206) 973-4723 or via email at [email protected].

For more information, click here.

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for SeaTac, WA

