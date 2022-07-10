ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Track-condo project a go in Michigan

Cover picture for the articleA $60 million project that will feature garage condominiums along a 2.2-mile European-design driving circuit is getting underway in Michigan. The developer of an “automotive country club” called Motorsports Gateway Howell...

abc12.com

Consumers Energy wins reduced $130 million annual natural gas rate hike

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Residents who get natural gas from Consumers Energy can expect to pay about 5% more every month soon. The Michigan Public Service Commission approved a rate hike this week allowing Consumers to charge about $140 million more per year. The company initially asked for an additional $278.4 million.
Fox17

Nessel, Consumers Energy reach settlement limiting rate increase for natural gas

LANSING, Mich. — A settlement involving Consumers Energy has been reached that will save money for natural gas customers in Michigan. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office tells us the energy company sought to increase revenue by about $278.4 million per year in a request filed with the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC). Under those conditions, customers would have paid an additional 12.5% for natural gas, the state explains.
The Ann Arbor News

Major Michigan marijuana retailer shutters four stores

Michigan marijuana retail giant Lume Cannabis Co., which operates nearly 30 stores with 1,000 employees across the state, abruptly closed four retail locations Monday, July 11. Lume, in a statement released through its East Lansing-based public relations firm, Byrum & Fisk, said the closures will allow the company to be...
97.9 WGRD

Want to Work in a National Forest? U.S. Forest Service is Hiring in Michigan

If working outside among Michigan's incredible forests, dunes, and rivers and helping native wildlife sounds up your alley, check out these positions!. The U.S. National Forest Service is hiring in Michigan. The Huron-Manistee National Forests is looking to hire eight permanent seasonal wildlife technician positions. The nearly one-million-acre Huron-Manistee National...
msu.edu

Largest tally of snakebites in Michigan

LANSING — Michigan’s only venomous snake, the eastern massasauga rattlesnake, has been suspected or proven responsible for at least 75 bites reported in the state from 2003 through 2020, according to the most comprehensive tally ever of such incidents. However, “only a handful were actually confirmed bites from...
wcsx.com

Michigan Winery Named No. 1 Best in the State

Michigan has a range of great wineries, and summer is the perfect time to road trip across the state to experience some wine tasting. If you’re wondering the top winery in Michigan to visit this season, the folks at Yelp have analyzed the platform’s databases to determine the top-rated wineries in each state.
Axios Detroit

More people are leaving Michigan than moving in

Data: Equifax, Moody's Analytics; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios✋ More people are leaving Michigan than moving in.Data from Moody's Analytics ranking the net difference of a state's population between January 2021 and February 2022 shows that 169,950 people moved here during that time period while 186,390 moved out.Why it matters: Luring new residents and keeping the ones already here has been a persistent goal of Republican and Democratic leaders.2020 Census results revealed Michigan had the fifth-lowest population growth in the nation over the past decade.That drain cost the state a congressional district last year.Zoom out: We ranked 10th in overall outbound migration, losing a higher percentage of residents than most of our Midwest neighbors.
100.7 WITL

A Town in Michigan Was the Very First Destination of the “Orphan Train”, 1854

As a kid, I remember watching an old 1930s 'Little Rascals' film called “Choo Choo” where the kids and little Spanky switch places with orphans being transported on an 'Orphan Train'. Of course, things get out of hand in classic 'Rascals' style and they have to turn back. Little did I know that there were real “Orphan Trains” that carried orphans from New York and Boston to a few western states and many, many of them to Michigan.
HometownLife.com

Couple uproots suburban lifestyle to become Michigan lavender farmers

The Mack family was taken aback recently when trying to drop off some recycling. The Livonia residents were turned down, being told the center was only for city residents. The reason? Their license plate was a farm license plate, prompting the employee to believe they did not live in the Wayne County community.
Detroit News

Opinion: Feds should stay out of Michigan's workforce system

During my second year of college in 1997, both of my parents lost their jobs. They had successful careers in the manufacturing industry in southeast Michigan for decades and were blindsided with the sudden plant closures. It was a desperate time for my parents and our entire family. Both turned...
WLNS

FEMA denies Gaylord disaster relief request

(CBS DETROIT) — The U.S. Small Business Association (SBA) granted an administrative declaration of disaster for Otsego County after a deadly tornado in May, also after the Federal Emergency Management Agency denied the state’s request for a major disaster declaration. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday the SBA’s disaster...
Detroit News

LeDuff: Nursing home accuses top Democrat of suspect billing

A Grand Rapids nursing home is accusing a powerful Michigan attorney of “inappropriate and unauthorized” invoicing for services for an elderly, brain-damaged woman over whom she holds power of attorney. Traci Kornak is the treasurer of the Michigan Democratic Party, and her political connections intimidated the nursing home...
95.3 MNC

Michigan man rear-ends car, unable to slow down

A Michigan motorcyclist rear-ended a car, when he was unable to slow down. It happened on Tuesday, July 12, at 4:22 p.m., when Cass County officers were called to M-51 Highway near Burmax Park. Officers say that the motorcyclist, 46-year-old Timothy Turner, was traveling north. That’s when the car in...
