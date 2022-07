Sebastian Vettel says his future at Aston Martin will be decided “in the coming weeks” amid uncertainty over the German’s future in Formula 1.Four-time world champion Vettel, who has competed in every season of F1 since his debut in 2007, has only scored 15 points so far this season and lies 14th in the Drivers’ Championship as Aston continue to struggle in their 2022 car, particularly in qualifying. With the 35-year-old’s contract coming to an end at the end of this season - and with a host of non-motoring interests in his role as a climate and social justice activist...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO