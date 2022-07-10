ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wing, MN

Two Motorcyclists Hurt in Collision With Deer Near Red Wing

By Andy Brownell
 3 days ago
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured Saturday night when their motorcycle collided with a deer near Rew Wing. The State Patrol says 46-year-old Nathan Cram of Waterville was driving the 2003 Harley Davidson with...

KIMT

Fatal motorcycle crash in Dodge County

WESTFIELD TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Dodge County. It happened on Highway 30 around 10:21 am Wednesday. The Minnesota State Patrol says Ronald Leroy Karg, 75 from Glencoe, was riding east when his 2011 Harley Davidson Cruiser went into the ditch near 115th Avenue. Karg was thrown from the cycle and killed.
DODGE COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man, 60, hospitalized after hang glider crashes in southern Minnesota lake

LEXINGTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A 60-year-old man was hospitalized Wednesday after a hang glider crash in southern Minnesota. The Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office says the "motorized or powered" hang glider crashed shortly before 2 p.m. on Clear Lake in Lexington Township, which is roughly 50 miles southwest of Minneapolis. Jay Ugland, of nearby Le Center, was the only person in the aircraft, which was fitted with pontoon floats for aquatic landings and takeoffs. Anglers on the lake helped Ugland out of the water, and a medical helicopter flew him to a hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive.  The cause of the crash is under investigation. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KAAL-TV

Update: Woman, three children injured in I-35 rollover

(ABC 6 News) - The Minnesota State Patrol, Freeborn County Sheriff's Office, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a crash on I-35 north of Albert Lea Tuesday evening. Ella Gangodo, 38, of Austin's 2006 Buick Rendesvous left the interstate near mile marker 20 and rolled into the median ditch, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
ALBERT LEA, MN
Glencoe motorcyclist killed in one-vehicle accident on Highway 30 in Dodge County Wednesday morning

A motorcyclist from Glencoe was killed in a one-vehicle accident on Highway 30 in Dodge County Wednesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2011 Harley Davidson Cruiser being driven by a 75-year old man from Glencoe was traveling eastbound on Highway 30 at approximately 10:21 a.m. Wednesday morning when the bike went into the ditch and the driver was ejected near 115th Avenue in Westfield Township.
DODGE COUNTY, MN
One dead, two injured in Anoka County head-on crash

WYOMING, Minn. — A two-vehicle, head-on crash in Wyoming, Minnesota left one person dead and two injured Monday morning. The Chisago County Dispatch Center received a call at 10:48 a.m. for a shoplifting that occurred at the Cartfull retail store in North Branch, according to a press release from authorities. Shortly after, one of the employees was able to provide police with the suspects' vehicle description and license plate.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
Man Arrested After Armed Faribault Standoff

Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- A 39-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly caused a standoff in Faribault overnight. A press release from the Faribault Police Department says the incident began around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday when police responded to a report that a man, identified as Juan Jose Zamarripa Almeda, allegedly pointed a hand gun at a man and his adult son walking in the 400 block of Central Ave. The men reported Zamarripa Almeda was also yelling and cursing at them.
FARIBAULT, MN
Waterville Man, 23, killed in northern Minnesota ATV crash

AKELEY, Minn. – A 23-year-old man is dead after an ATV crash Sunday morning in northern Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff's office says the crash happened sometime after midnight on Lake Alice Road Northwest in Shingobee Township, near Akeley. A driver encountered the aftermath of the crash at about 10:28 a.m. and called 911.
WATERVILLE, MN
Rochester woman and a passenger injured in western Minnesota crash

BIG STONE COUNTY, Minn. - A 21-year-old Rochester woman and a 16-year-old passenger were hospitalized following a one-vehicle crash in western Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol said Haylee Belle Sovell was taken to Milbank Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities said the vehicle she was driving rolled on Highway 7 and...
ROCHESTER, MN
Otsego Man Critically Injured in Motorcycle Crash in Shakopee

A Wright County man was critically injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday evening in the south metro area. The State Patrol reports that just after 7 PM Sunday, the motorcycle was westbound on Scott County Road 101 and went out of control on the exit ramp to go north on Highway 169. Officials say both the cycle and the rider made contact with the guard rail.
Charges: Faribault man fatally punched veteran in road rage incident

Murder charges have been filed against a Faribault man accused of fatally assaulting a Vietnam War veteran during an alleged road rage incident in late June. Larry Myers, 79, of Faribault, was taken off of life support on July 6, nine days after he was assaulted following an incident on Cannon City Boulevard near 154th Street East in Dundas.
Minnesota Pursuit Comes to Deadly, Fiery End

Wyoming, MN (KROC-AM News)-There was a deadly and fiery end to a pursuit of a pair of shoplifting suspects north of the Twin Cities Metro Monday. A joint press release from the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming Police Department says loss prevention staff at a North Branch store shared a description of a vehicle they say was involved in a suspected shoplifting with emergency dispatchers. Law enforcement reported spotting the vehicle heading south on I-35 just before 11 a.m.
WYOMING, MN
23-year-old killed in fiery ATV crash in northern Minnesota

A 23-year-old Waterville man is dead following a crash involving an off-road vehicle in northern Minnesota. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the yet-to-be identified 23-year-old was driving a 2021 Can-Am Maverick ATV on Lake Alice Road in rural Akeley when he lost control, went into the ditch and "struck a large oak tree and caught fire."
WATERVILLE, MN
Injuries after firework set off in Eagan movie theater

A firework was set off inside the Emagine Movie Theater in Eagan Tuesday night. Police said they received several calls reporting that a firework was going off just before 8:30 p.m. Authorities noted that "several" people were treated for minor injuries and released. An early investigation shows that a suspect...
EAGAN, MN
Missing Prior Lake man is found safe

UPDATE: Family members have announced that he has been found. An appeal has been issued to find a 19-year-old Prior Lake man who went missing in Savage on Friday. The Prior Lake Police Department says the man was last seen around 10 a.m. walking away from his vehicle near O’Connell Road and County Road 42.
Faribault, MN
