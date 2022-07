A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault and robbery after an alleged beating of an elderly man in downtown Hilo on Sunday. The incident occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m. Hawai‘i Police Department’s South Hilo Patrol officers responded to a reported assault on Kīlauea Avenue near the Keawe Street junction. When they arrived on scene, officers found a 68-year-old victim laying on the sidewalk unconscious and bleeding from his head and facial area.

HILO, HI ・ 14 HOURS AGO