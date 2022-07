BLUFFDALE — There are some plays and musicals that are simply classics. These triumphs of the stage have entertained audiences for generations with plots and characters that have stood the test of time. Arsenic and Old Lace is one of those plays. Written in 1941, this dark comedy by Joseph Kesselring still brings the laughs even today. Fortunately, Utah audiences can see this timeless show at the Bluffdale Arts Advisory Board’s new production at the outdoor theater in the Bluffdale City Park. I have seen many versions of this play and always enjoyed it, and the Bluffdale show is no exception. To make it even better, this production is free!

BLUFFDALE, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO