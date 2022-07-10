ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

33 Perfectly Satisfying Photos That’ll Make You Say “Mmm My Brain Feels Good”

By Daniella Emanuel
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

1. The watermelon:

Seedless watermelon that is very seedless (OC) from oddlysatisfying

2. The scraps:

My friend let her chickens loose on a watermelon. They picked it clean. from oddlysatisfying

3. The sheep:

Washed and dried sheep from oddlysatisfying

4. The parking spot:

Parked my car perfectly in the morning so that it would still be 100% in the shade by the afternoon. This is peak Arizona parking. from oddlysatisfying

5. The braids:

These braids I just did. from oddlysatisfying

6. The runners:

7. The tree:

This bicolor tree from oddlysatisfying

8. The plant:

This plant growing up a palm tree from oddlysatisfying

9. The snow:

This pattern made by the snow on a parking lot from oddlysatisfying

10. The leftovers:

Great teamwork by sawfly larvae from oddlysatisfying

11. The circle of life:

Life cycle of a strawberry: from oddlysatisfying

12. The perfect angle:

This perfectly angled photograph by Denis Cherim from oddlysatisfying

Credit: Denis Cherim

Instagram: @denischerim

13. The completed collection:

With the help of Reddit I got Alaska! from oddlysatisfying

14. The avocado:

My avocado today was 11/10. from oddlysatisfying

15. The lawn:

This lawn is every suburban dad's dream from oddlysatisfying

16. The butt:

Eating this part of the ice cream cone from oddlysatisfying

17. The flan:

This Flawless Flan. from oddlysatisfying

18. The iceberg:

This rectangular iceberg. from oddlysatisfying

19. The brownies:

Was able to flip these brownies out flawlessly from oddlysatisfying

20. The bread:

Quite possibly the most beautiful loaf of bread I've ever made. from oddlysatisfying

21. The window:

Cubic window during different times of day from oddlysatisfying

22. The shadows:

Countless hours of wind moved the chains to get this piece of art. from oddlysatisfying

23. The dahlia:

First prize winning Dahlia, grown by my Dad from oddlysatisfying

24. The fox:

Adding the backstitches to my cross-stitch embroidery from oddlysatisfying

25. The pavement:

My community just applied a new seal coat on the pavement from oddlysatisfying

26. The shells:

After ordering some shrimp, customer returned the plate like this [not OC] from oddlysatisfying

27. The number:

I took this pic in March and waited until today's date to post it. from oddlysatisfying

28. The moon:

A Perfectly Times Pic Of Moon From Mie Prefecture, Japan from oddlysatisfying

29. The jello:

Someone on r/foodporn suggested I put my 7 layer jello here from oddlysatisfying

30. The "candy":

Beach Candy (Sea Rocks) from oddlysatisfying

31. The model:

The dog I'm dogsitting looks exactly like her food. from oddlysatisfying

32. And finally, the stone:

This satisfying pebble I found at the beach. from oddlysatisfying

