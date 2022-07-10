33 Perfectly Satisfying Photos That’ll Make You Say “Mmm My Brain Feels Good”
1. The watermelon:
Seedless watermelon that is very seedless (OC) from oddlysatisfying
2. The scraps:
My friend let her chickens loose on a watermelon. They picked it clean. from oddlysatisfying
3. The sheep:
Washed and dried sheep from oddlysatisfying
4. The parking spot:
Parked my car perfectly in the morning so that it would still be 100% in the shade by the afternoon. This is peak Arizona parking. from oddlysatisfying
5. The braids:
These braids I just did. from oddlysatisfying
6. The runners:
7. The tree:
This bicolor tree from oddlysatisfying
8. The plant:
This plant growing up a palm tree from oddlysatisfying
9. The snow:
This pattern made by the snow on a parking lot from oddlysatisfying
10. The leftovers:
Great teamwork by sawfly larvae from oddlysatisfying
11. The circle of life:
Life cycle of a strawberry: from oddlysatisfying
12. The perfect angle:
This perfectly angled photograph by Denis Cherim from oddlysatisfying
Credit: Denis Cherim
Instagram: @denischerim
13. The completed collection:
With the help of Reddit I got Alaska! from oddlysatisfying
14. The avocado:
My avocado today was 11/10. from oddlysatisfying
15. The lawn:
This lawn is every suburban dad's dream from oddlysatisfying
16. The butt:
Eating this part of the ice cream cone from oddlysatisfying
17. The flan:
This Flawless Flan. from oddlysatisfying
18. The iceberg:
This rectangular iceberg. from oddlysatisfying
19. The brownies:
Was able to flip these brownies out flawlessly from oddlysatisfying
20. The bread:
Quite possibly the most beautiful loaf of bread I've ever made. from oddlysatisfying
21. The window:
Cubic window during different times of day from oddlysatisfying
22. The shadows:
Countless hours of wind moved the chains to get this piece of art. from oddlysatisfying
23. The dahlia:
First prize winning Dahlia, grown by my Dad from oddlysatisfying
24. The fox:
Adding the backstitches to my cross-stitch embroidery from oddlysatisfying
25. The pavement:
My community just applied a new seal coat on the pavement from oddlysatisfying
26. The shells:
After ordering some shrimp, customer returned the plate like this [not OC] from oddlysatisfying
27. The number:
I took this pic in March and waited until today's date to post it. from oddlysatisfying
28. The moon:
A Perfectly Times Pic Of Moon From Mie Prefecture, Japan from oddlysatisfying
29. The jello:
Someone on r/foodporn suggested I put my 7 layer jello here from oddlysatisfying
30. The "candy":
Beach Candy (Sea Rocks) from oddlysatisfying
31. The model:
The dog I'm dogsitting looks exactly like her food. from oddlysatisfying
32. And finally, the stone:
This satisfying pebble I found at the beach. from oddlysatisfying
H/T: r/oddlysatisfying
