ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC2 Fort Myers

Florida man gets 20 years for posting bomb-making video

By Associated Press
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AAOJk_0gauoOOB00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. [AP] — A Florida man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for attempting to support the Islamic State terrorist group by posting a video online for making explosives.

Romeo Xavier Langhorne, 32, was sentenced Thursday in Jacksonville federal court, according to court records. He pleaded guilty last year to one count of attempting to provide material support to a terrorist organization, The Associated Press reported.

Langhorne has been a follower of the Islamic State group since 2014, according to a criminal complaint. Investigators said Langhorne was living in St. Augustine, Florida, in February 2019 when he began communicating with an undercover FBI employee who was posing as an Islamic State member.

Langhorne told the FBI employee about his plans to create and disseminate an instructional video on making a deadly explosive, triacetone triperoxide, the complaint said. Langhorne told the undercover employee that the purpose in making and distributing the video was to arm Islamic State supporters and others with knowledge of how to make the explosive and use it for terrorism-related purposes, authorities said.

The FBI produced a video using Langhorne’s instructions, though it actually featured an inert chemical formula that would not produce an explosion, according to AP. Langhorne received the video in November 2019 and uploaded it to a video-sharing website, the criminal complaint said. He was arrested four days later in Roanoke, Virginia.

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Jacksonville corrections officer accused of molesting child arrested, to be fired, undersheriff says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it has arrested a corrections officer accused of molestation on a victim younger than 12 years old. Zachary S. Kovach is now facing charges of lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim younger than 12 and unlawful use of a two-way communication device, according to JSO Undersheriff Nick Burgos.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WSVN-TV

Antisemitic flyers found in Jacksonville neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — Antisemitic flyers, a recent troubling trend across South Florida, have now reached the northern part of the state, leaving residents angry and hurt. Bags filled with the messages of hate and corn kernels were found this week in Jacksonville’s Grove Park neighborhood. “It’s hate,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Corrections officer charged with molesting child under 12, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office corrections officer, who was the focus of a joint investigation between the FBI and JSO’s Integrity and Special Investigations Unit, has been charged with molesting a young child. Corrections Officer Zachary S. Kovach, 39, will be fired after being charged...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Terrorism#Violent Crime#The Associated Press#Islamic State#Ap
Action News Jax

UPDATE: 10-year-old boy located safe

Jacksonville, Fl — UPDATE: Logan Holcomb’s grandmother says he was located at a friend’s house. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office gave an update just before 10:30 a.m. Thursday confirming that Holcomb was found safe. ORIGINAL STORY: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking the community’s help locating a...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Jacksonville panhandling complaints spike during summer, records show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The price of inflation continues to drive up panhandling across Jacksonville, and complaints to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are up. According to JSO records, there have been nearly 1,500 calls regarding panhandling. Some neighbors reported it is also becoming more aggressive, with many going door to door in the street.
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy