ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — The Latest on the British Open (all times local): 1:55 p.m. Cameron Young opened his first British Open by shooting 8-under 64 to take a three-stroke clubhouse lead at St. Andrews. Among the players on his tail are a couple of former champions. Young two-putted for birdie at No. 18 to complete a clean card in his first competitive round at the home of golf. The American was 7 under after 12 holes and looked set to challenge the lowest 18-hole score at a major championship, Branden Grace’s 62 at the British Open in 2017.

GOLF ・ 10 MINUTES AGO