Madden 23 Ratings Week Set for July 18

By Daniel McMahon
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Madden 23's long awaited Ratings Week...

FIFA 22 FUT Hero Shapeshifters Upgrade: How to Complete

FIFA 22 Hero Shapeshifters Upgrade SBC went live July 13 during Shapeshifters Team 4 giving fans a guaranteed pack containing a Hero Shapeshifter. EA Sports has released four Shapeshifters teams during the promotion and included Heroes in the latter half of the event. These new FUT Hero cards replaced base Heroes in packs changing not only their positions, but also the leagues they were originally attached to.
MLS
Will There be an NBA 2K23 Demo?

Now that NBA 2K23 is officially available for pre-order, complete with confirmed various editions and cover athletes, it's perhaps no surprise that many are wondering when the earliest possible moment to play the game will be. Here's a breakdown of whether or not there will be an NBA 2K23 demo.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
Doublelift Suspended from Co-Streaming LCS

League of Legends streamer and former pro Yiliang "Peter" "Doublelift" Peng has been suspended from co-streaming the League of Legends Championship Series, he revealed Thursday. The suspension is to last through the upcoming week of matches. Speaking on a recent livestream, Doublelift said Riot Games handed down the suspension after...
VIDEO GAMES
WWE 2K22 The Whole Dam Pack: Price, Wrestlers, Release Date

The fifth and final DLC pack in WWE 2K22 is set to release next week, and bring seven new superstars to the already massive roster. The Whole Dam Pack will be available both as an individual purchase and a part of the Season Pass if you already purchased it at the start of WWE 2K22.
WWE
MLB The Show 22 July 15 Roster Update: 5 Diamond Predictions

After taking an extra week between roster updates, MLB The Show 22 will have new changes coming tomorrow. Typically, roster updates take place every other Friday. But between now and the last roster update, an extra week has been added. In our last predictions, we guessed two out of the...
MLB
Who Won the MrBeast League of Legends Tournament?

League of Legends Ultimate Crown tournament kicked off on July 9 2022 at the HyperX Arena in Las Vegas, United States. The tournament hosted by Crown Channel featured MrBeast and Ninja playing against each other for a $150,000 prize pool to donate to charity. Who Won the MrBeast League of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Sports
Pokemon GO Spotlight Hours: July 2022

Looking for the latest on the upcoming Spotlight Hours this month, July 2022? We've got you covered. First appearing in February 2020, Spotlight Hour has clearly become a favorite weekly event among Pokemon GO trainers. It's one of the most effective ways to catch those obscure Pokemon, complete the PokeDex, hunt for shiny members of the species, and find that perfect IV to show off to all the other trainers on your Friend's List.
VIDEO GAMES
3 Best Builds in TFT Patch 12.13

With the release of TFT Patch 12.13, there have been some shifts in the best builds in the current meta. Here are three of the top builds that will help you rank up in the current patch. Mages. The biggest change as a result of Patch 12.13 is that Mages...
VIDEO GAMES
MLB The Show 22 All-Star Program Release Date

The MLB All-Star game is right around the corner and so comes with it the All-Star Program in MLB The Show 22. Every year, the All-Star program is a fan favorite. Later we will discuss what we know is coming with the program and when the program is set to begin.
MLB
NBA 2K23 Shot Meter Apparently Leaked

It appears NBA 2K23 is set to introduce another new shot meter. As longtime fans of the NBA 2K series can attest to, one of the most commonly changed features that 2K and Visual Concepts cook up between installments is the shot meter. Thanks to recent leaks of what appears to be early access gameplay, it seems the NBA 2K23 shot meter has already been revealed.
NBA
