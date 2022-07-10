ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Way-too-early predictions: 5 potential NFL landing spots for Bryce Young in 2023

By AJ Spurr
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eIfRo_0gaulZxZ00
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is about to enter his junior year with the Crimson Tide, his second as the program’s starting quarterback. As a true sophomore, he led the team to an SEC Championship win and an unlikely run to the national championship, where the Tide fell just short of winning No. 19.

The reigning Heisman Trophy recipient will have at least one more season to wreak havoc in the collegiate ranks. He is expected to forego his remaining years of eligibility and enter the 2023 NFL draft.

Though there’s still plenty of time before he has to make his decision, NFL draft analysts are already piecing together mock drafts. Young is at the top or not too far from it in just about every single one.

C.J. Stroud of Ohio State is the only other quarterback rivaling Young for the QB1 spot in the draft. A lot can change depending on how Strong and Young perform in 2022.

For now, here are five potential NFL landing spots for Bryce Young, according to numerous mock drafts.

1

Seattle Seahawks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00FFvJ_0gaulZxZ00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

According to Luke Easterling of the Draft Wire, Young could be selected by the Seattle Seahawks at No. 3 overall. This wouldn’t be a shocking move, as the franchise recently lost star quarterback Russel Wilson to the Denver Broncos. There’s talent on the roster, so Young could potentially join a team with some weapons already in place.

2

Detroit Lions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UwKEZ_0gaulZxZ00
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Cam Mellor of Pro Football Network has the Detroit Lions selecting Bryce Young at No. 3 overall. This would be an interesting scenario because Young would be reunited with his former wide receiver Jameson Williams, who was selected in the first round of the 2022 draft by the Lions. Could Young be the quarterback to turn things around in Detroit?

3

Houston Texans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19cFQA_0gaulZxZ00
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

At No. 2 overall, Randy Gurzi of NFL Spin Zone predicts Bryce Young will land with the Houston Texans. The AFC South team is actively rebuilding and introducing a Heisman winner to the offense could be a much-needed spark. Young would be reunited with another former wide receiver of his, John Metchie III.

4

New York Giants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12yj3M_0gaulZxZ00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Charlie Campbell of Walter Football has Bryce Young being selected at No. 3 overall by the New York Giants, which likely means the franchise moves on from Daniel Jones. The Giants are not far from being a competitor in the NFC East, adding Young would certainly help.

5

Indianapolis Colts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41I9cw_0gaulZxZ00
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Zack Patraw of Sports Illustrated predicts Bryce Young will have an unproductive 2022 season. In Patraw’s mock draft, Young is drafted by the Indianapolis Colts at No. 25 overall. This seems like an unlikely scenario considering how many things would have to go wrong for Young for this to happen.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL executives rank Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes as second-best QB in NFL

ESPN’s latest survey of 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players places Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes among the elite tier of quarterbacks in the NFL. Only back-to-back NFL MVP and Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers received a higher ranking than Mahomes. Voters provided a list of their 10 best players at the QB position, with ESPN ranking candidates based on the number of top-10 votes, composite average, interviews and film analysis from ESPN’s Matt Bowen. This is the second consecutive year that Mahomes has been ranked as the No. 2 quarterback in the league.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NoleGameday

BREAKING: Florida State loses commitment from 4-star quarterback

The tumultuous recruitment of Ravenwood, TN 4-star quarterback Chris Parson has come to an end as he announced Tuesday that he was decommitting from Florida State. The past two months have been a roller coaster for Florida State and quarterback commitment Chris Parson. Parson, who committed in July 2021, began to become weary of his commitment when the coaching staff started recruiting other quarterbacks in the 2023 class.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL analyst says stopping Dolphins offense will be 'hell on wheels'

What general manager Chris Grier has done for the Miami Dolphins offense has been impressive when it comes to the skill positions. In the last two offseasons, he’s added Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill, and Cedrick Wilson Jr. as potential starters at wide receiver. This year alone, he’s brought in Raheem Mostert, Chase Edmonds and Sony Michel to a running back group that desperately needed an upgrade.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Young
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

College Football News predicts which games Texas will lose this season

Just like every offseason, there is a substantial amount of hype and expectations surrounding the Texas football program ahead of the 2022 season. Many are anxious to see the talented new offseason additions via the transfer portal finally take the field for the Longhorns. Quinn Ewers, Isaiah Neyor, and Jahleel Billingsley among others have provided Texas fans with hope that this season will be much better than the 5-7 campaign a year ago.
TEXAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

New list says Scott Frost on one of the hottest seats in football

Another day, another list putting Scott Frost on the hot seat, but just how hot is that seat compared to the other hot seat coaches in college football. CBS Sports has released its annual Hot Seat Rankings, and the numbers don’t lie. Released every year since 2016, the list has placed 35 different coaches on the hottest of seats, and of those 35 coaches, 23 have been fired. Coaching changes happen every year. In just the last three years, 67 schools have hired a new head football coach. That’s 51% of Football Bowl Subdivision (formerly knowns as Division I) teams that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers' dismissal of Kirk Cousins proof grass isn't always greener

It seems like only yesterday the Carolina Panthers were reportedly “laughing off” any potential interest in Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. Now, they’re heading into the 2022 season with fellow castoffs, Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield, in “open competition” to be their next starting quarterback, according to team general manager Scott Fitterer on Tuesday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Giants#Mock Draft#American Football#Ohio State#The Draft Wire Young#The Seattle Seahawks#The Denver Broncos#Pro Football Network#The Detroit Lions
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts' Jonathan Taylor is not ESPN's top running back

Following a historic campaign, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is considered by many to be the best running back in the NFL. However, we can’t count ESPN among those in that group. In their positional rankings, which are composed of a survey of coaches, executives and players, Taylor came in at No. 2 behind Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Two Michigan football pass catchers ranked in top 25

After PFF ranked Blake Corum third overall — the best in the Big Ten — now Pro Football Focus has moved on to ranking the top 25 wide receivers and tight ends. The Wolverines have a plethora of weapons for whoever takes the reign at quarterback, whether it’s Cade McNamara or JJ McCarthy, the maize and blue have the capabilities of having an elite offense for the 2022 season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida football jumps up in ESPN's latest recruiting rankings

Following the commitment of four-star quarterback Markus Stokes and four-star running back Treyaun Webb, Florida jumped five spots in ESPN’s 2023 recruiting rankings. Coming in at No. 17, the Gators are quietly building a solid recruiting class in Billy Napier’s first full cycle as Florida coach. The new head coach’s strategy of keeping talent inside the state seems to be working, with 10 of the Gators’ 12 commitments hailing from the Sunshine State.
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bojangles is ready for new Panthers QB Baker Mayfield

When it comes to new Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield and Bojangles, the jokes write themselves. Well, Mayfield already gets it. On Tuesday, the 27-year-old passer fielded questions from media for the first time as a Carolina Panther. And as a Carolina Panther—or any kind of Carolinian, for that matter—it’s a right of passage to dine at the popular Charlotte-based restaurant chain.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

128K+
Followers
173K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy