Way-too-early predictions: 5 potential NFL landing spots for Bryce Young in 2023

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is about to enter his junior year with the Crimson Tide, his second as the program’s starting quarterback. As a true sophomore, he led the team to an SEC Championship win and an unlikely run to the national championship, where the Tide fell just short of winning No. 19.

The reigning Heisman Trophy recipient will have at least one more season to wreak havoc in the collegiate ranks. He is expected to forego his remaining years of eligibility and enter the 2023 NFL draft.

Though there’s still plenty of time before he has to make his decision, NFL draft analysts are already piecing together mock drafts. Young is at the top or not too far from it in just about every single one.

C.J. Stroud of Ohio State is the only other quarterback rivaling Young for the QB1 spot in the draft. A lot can change depending on how Strong and Young perform in 2022.

For now, here are five potential NFL landing spots for Bryce Young, according to numerous mock drafts.

Seattle Seahawks

According to Luke Easterling of the Draft Wire, Young could be selected by the Seattle Seahawks at No. 3 overall. This wouldn’t be a shocking move, as the franchise recently lost star quarterback Russel Wilson to the Denver Broncos. There’s talent on the roster, so Young could potentially join a team with some weapons already in place.

Detroit Lions

Cam Mellor of Pro Football Network has the Detroit Lions selecting Bryce Young at No. 3 overall. This would be an interesting scenario because Young would be reunited with his former wide receiver Jameson Williams, who was selected in the first round of the 2022 draft by the Lions. Could Young be the quarterback to turn things around in Detroit?

Houston Texans

At No. 2 overall, Randy Gurzi of NFL Spin Zone predicts Bryce Young will land with the Houston Texans. The AFC South team is actively rebuilding and introducing a Heisman winner to the offense could be a much-needed spark. Young would be reunited with another former wide receiver of his, John Metchie III.

New York Giants

Charlie Campbell of Walter Football has Bryce Young being selected at No. 3 overall by the New York Giants, which likely means the franchise moves on from Daniel Jones. The Giants are not far from being a competitor in the NFC East, adding Young would certainly help.

Indianapolis Colts

Zack Patraw of Sports Illustrated predicts Bryce Young will have an unproductive 2022 season. In Patraw’s mock draft, Young is drafted by the Indianapolis Colts at No. 25 overall. This seems like an unlikely scenario considering how many things would have to go wrong for Young for this to happen.