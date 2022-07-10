ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 WR prospect Andy Jean includes Alabama in loaded top-five list

By Brody Smoot
 3 days ago
The Alabama football program has had plenty of success in recent seasons at recruiting talented wide receivers. On Saturday, Alabama received a bit of good news in regards to its chances of landing a highly-rated wide receiver.

Four-star wide receiver Andy Jean released his top-five programs and Alabama was one of the schools listed. The native of Miami, Florida hauled in 40 receptions for 733 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns as a junior at Northwestern High School.

Alabama already has two wide receiver commits in four-star(s) Malik Benson and Cole Adams. Recently, Alabama was listed in the top three for Texas native Jalen Hale as well. Jean would be a great addition with his speed and athleticism.

Andy Jean’s Highlights

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position

247 3 – 84 69

Rivals 3 – 76 53

ESPN 3 – 85 56

On3 Recruiting 4 109 16 26

247 Composite 4 299 61 38

Vitals

Hometown Miami, FL

Projected Position Wide receiver

Height 6-1

Weight 180

Class 2023

Top schools list

  • Alabama
  • Miami

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

