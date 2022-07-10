2023 WR prospect Andy Jean includes Alabama in loaded top-five list

The Alabama football program has had plenty of success in recent seasons at recruiting talented wide receivers. On Saturday, Alabama received a bit of good news in regards to its chances of landing a highly-rated wide receiver.

Four-star wide receiver Andy Jean released his top-five programs and Alabama was one of the schools listed. The native of Miami, Florida hauled in 40 receptions for 733 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns as a junior at Northwestern High School.

Alabama already has two wide receiver commits in four-star(s) Malik Benson and Cole Adams. Recently, Alabama was listed in the top three for Texas native Jalen Hale as well. Jean would be a great addition with his speed and athleticism.

Andy Jean’s Highlights

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position

247 3 – 84 69

Rivals 3 – 76 53

ESPN 3 – 85 56

On3 Recruiting 4 109 16 26

247 Composite 4 299 61 38

Vitals

Hometown Miami, FL

Projected Position Wide receiver

Height 6-1

Weight 180

Class 2023

Top schools list