2023 WR prospect Andy Jean includes Alabama in loaded top-five list
The Alabama football program has had plenty of success in recent seasons at recruiting talented wide receivers. On Saturday, Alabama received a bit of good news in regards to its chances of landing a highly-rated wide receiver.
Four-star wide receiver Andy Jean released his top-five programs and Alabama was one of the schools listed. The native of Miami, Florida hauled in 40 receptions for 733 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns as a junior at Northwestern High School.
Alabama already has two wide receiver commits in four-star(s) Malik Benson and Cole Adams. Recently, Alabama was listed in the top three for Texas native Jalen Hale as well. Jean would be a great addition with his speed and athleticism.
Andy Jean’s Highlights
Rankings
Stars Overall State Position
247 3 – 84 69
Rivals 3 – 76 53
ESPN 3 – 85 56
On3 Recruiting 4 109 16 26
247 Composite 4 299 61 38
Vitals
Hometown Miami, FL
Projected Position Wide receiver
Height 6-1
Weight 180
Class 2023
Top schools list
- Alabama
- Miami
Comments / 0