90’s alternative rock hitmakers Everclear will be taking the Frog Alley stage in Schenectady this coming Friday, July 15. Everclear had a string of hits starting with the release of their sophomore album Sparkle and Fade in 1995. Tracks like “Santa Monica” and “Father of Mine” struck a chord with listeners and really cemented Art Alexakis and company as one of the better bands of the late 90s and early 2000s. In all, they had twelve singles land on the Billboard charts, sold over six million records, and had four releases certified gold or platinum.

SCHENECTADY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO