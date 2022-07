HUTCHINSON, Kan.— Superior Boiler announced Wednesday that it has entered into an exclusive partnership agreement with Nationwide Boiler Inc. (NBI) to jointly market and sell certain watertube boilers using Superior’s recently patented DFW design. Under the agreement, Nationwide Boiler will lead the marketing and sales activity of watertube boilers with the DFW design incorporated in two of Superior’s models for rental boiler applications and other joint special projects worldwide.

