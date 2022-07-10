ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Samuel Shenker named top 5 tight end in the SEC

By JD McCarthy
 3 days ago
AP Photo/John Raoux

John Samuel Shenker was one of Auburn’s most consistent players last season.

The senior hauled in 33 receptions for 413 yards in what was one of the best seasons by an Auburn tight end in quite some time. Both his receptions and receiving yards were single-season records by an Auburn tight end.

Returning for a fifth season, he is one of the best tight ends in the SEC and a proven playmaker for the Auburn offense. He was tabbed as the fifth-best tight end in the league by the USA Today Sports Network on Saturday. Here is what they said about the selection:

Shenker broke Auburn’s single-season records for receptions (33) and yards (413) by a tight end, and now he’s back for more as a versatile fifth-year senior.

He was one of 10 tight ends who received votes as one of the conference’s five best tight ends in the league. Georgia’s Brock Bowers received 15 of the 16 first-place votes.

With questions about Auburn’s wide receivers, Shenker is expected to be a key target for whoever wins Auburn’s quarterback battle at the beginning of the season.

Here is a look at the full list.

  1. Brock Bowers, Georgia, 79 points
  2. Austin Stogner, South Carolina, 31 points
  3. Cameron Latu, Alabama, 29 points
  4. Arik Gilbert, Georgia, 27 points
  5. John Samuel Shenker, Auburn, 26 points

Auburn Tigers Snapshot Profile: No. 25 John Samuel Shenker

