ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Google just dropped big hint that 'Pixel Fold' could be in the works

By Mike Lowe
T3
T3
 2 days ago

Foldable phones are the next big thing, and it's long been expected that Google, the developer of Android, will bring a 'Pixel Fold' type device to market. Of course, right now, that's nothing but rumour and conjecture.

That said, has Google just dropped a quiet hint about the potential of a Pixel Fold? Sort of. Although not directly related, Gboard, the swipeable virtual keyboard for Android devices, has recently added dual screen support so it can be used on foldable devices.

Sure, there's plenty of foldable phones to take advantage of this, from the Microsoft Surface Duo to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 , but that's outright confirmation that Google is spending time getting its software up to scratch for Android devices with dual screens. Coincidence?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15N6Tx_0gaujK2K00

(Image credit: Waqar Khan)

Like I say, it's certainly no proof, and at Google I/O 2022 the company was unusually forward-looking: confirming what the Pixel 7 will look like ahead of its October 2022 predicted release, but also explicitly talking about a new Pixel tablet device that'll hit the market in 2023.

If Google is talking in 2023 terms already and hasn't mentioned anything about a Pixel Fold then, well, it's clearly not yet ready. Could we really be left waiting as long as 2024 for one to surface? Well, if it means perfecting the format then that's quite possible. There had been rumours of a 2022 announcement , but I think that's now highly unlikely.

Even the best folding phones of today have their issues with reflective screens, repeat folding stability, 'gap' designs, and screen creases. Perhaps Google can be the one to advance its production abilities to solve such issues. Starting with the virtual keyboard is no bad thing, though, as the user experience will also be key. If, that is, we ever get to see a Pixel Fold in reality...

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

UK tech firm Nothing unveils its smartphone to rival Apple and Samsung

UK-based tech start-up Nothing has unveiled its first smartphone, which the company says “marks the start of change in a stagnant industry” as it looks to challenge Apple and Samsung.The Nothing Phone (1) will go on sale on July 21 in the UK, starting at £399, exclusively on the O2 network.The phone runs the company’s version of Google’s Android operating system – called Nothing OS – and comes with a 6.5in OLED screen that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and dual 50-megapixel rear cameras – all high-end features often found on £1,000 flagship phones.The Phone (1) also comes with an...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Should You Buy a High-End Tablet on Prime Day?

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Short answer: Yes, if you're fine with a deal on an older tablet and you aren't picky about particular storage configurations, Prime Day could be a good time to buy. However, you might be best off waiting to see what new models get released later this year.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Prime Day: Get this 6.5-inch Samsung 5G phone for $325 today

For a smartphone that will be able to take advantage of 5G networks, you should avail yourself of Amazon’s Samsung Galaxy A53 Prime Day deal. It’s just one of the many Prime Day phone deals that are online, but it’s an eye-catcher with its that lowers the Samsung smartphone’s price to a more affordable $325 from its original price of $450.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Google I O#Android#Smart Phone
CNET

On Amazon Prime Day, Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE Is Just the Right Price

Amazon Prime Day has changed my opinion on the Galaxy S21 FE -- at least for now. Samsung's middle-tier phone has a lot going for it, but the Galaxy S21 FE also feels overpriced at its usual price of $700. Now, Amazon is selling it for $490 on Prime Day, a price that finally sets it apart from the Galaxy S22 lineup in a meaningful way.
SHOPPING
Phone Arena

Galaxy S21 Ultra: The best "old" Samsung flagship phone ever made - best Android deal in mid-2022?

The Galaxy S20 Ultra seriously damaged Samsung's ambitions as an Android flagship phone maker. The 2020 Ultra came with a lackluster rear look and significant camera issues. Moreover, quite ironically, priced at $1,400, it was the most expensive slab phone Samsung ever made. Luckily, the South Korean company quickly realized that the unthinkable pricing and execution mistakes it had made, so it was redemption time...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Android Devices
SlashGear

HMD Launches New Nokia Phone With Built-In TWS Earbuds

HMD, the Finnish company that owns Nokia, has been making smartphones and feature phones for a long time now. While Nokia's smartphones didn't exactly set the sales charts on fire after it returned to the space following a disastrous acquisition by Microsoft, its feature phone business has been doing quite well. In fact, per a recent IDC report, Nokia is the world's second-largest manufacturer of feature phones, trailing just behind a Chinese company called Itel mobile.
CELL PHONES
Creative Bloq

These laptop deals might beat Amazon Prime Day

We're looking forward to Amazon Prime Day this coming Tuesday and Wednesday, and hoping for some good deals on tech, from laptops to accessories. But as always, rival retailers are getting in with their own deals to try to compete, and Best Buy has a couple of great laptop deals right now.
COMPUTERS
Android Police

Gaze at LG’s rollable phone that could have been in new hands-on video

For every new company like Nothing that launches its first phone, it feels like we lose one of the older players in the market, and back in 2021, LG felt compelled to pull the plug on its smartphone business for a bunch of reasons — including some disappointingly low sales. However, shuttering a multi-billion-dollar enterprise isn’t as simple as flipping a light switch, and the company ended up scrapping several in-development prototype phones in the process — selling some of that hardware to employees for dirt-cheap prices. Now, over a year later, one of the very cool-looking LG Rollable prototypes has resurfaced online to show its stuff.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

M2 MacBook Air pre-orders are already slipping past 3 weeks

Apple’s M2 MacBook Air is now up for pre-order, and we’d previously predicted a rush to buy the new laptop – and that has seemingly proved to be the case. Indeed, with pre-orders having only been open for a couple of hours, we’re seeing some of the redesigned MacBook Air models already having their ship dates pushed back to 2-3 weeks, or even further in some cases.
COMPUTERS
Android Police

Samsung teases One UI 4.5 for Galaxy Watch4's new keyboard experience, watch face options, and more

In early June, Samsung launched the One UI Watch 4.5 beta program for the Galaxy Watch4 series. Based on Wear OS 3.5, the beta detailed several new features coming to Samsung's smartwatches, including new watch faces, a tweaked keyboard interface, and improved fitness tracking. Following a few beta releases and an exhaustive leak, the Korean giant has officially announced One UI Watch 4.5 and some of its new features.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

The Motorola Razr 2022 will look very different from its predecessors

While Samsung is largely credited for kicking off the foldable phone age, Motorola also rode the wave early on. It wowed the public with the Razr — a phone that promised a glimpse at the future while also paying homage to the legendary RAZR V3 from 2004. While its nostalgia-fueled marketing approach was effective and helped Motorola land headlines, it struggled to keep up once Samsung came out with its own Galaxy Z Flip lineup. Motorola's second-gen unit, the Razr 5G, failed to woo users, so it looks like the Razr 2022 will abandon the nostalgia and come with a radically different look.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

You can save a ton of cash on Samsung flagships for Prime Day 2022

There's never been a better time to get the S22 series, or foldables. Samsung’s Galaxy S22 phones pack plenty of features for the price, starting at $800 for the base S22 and hitting $1,200 for the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Your cash gets you high-end silicon, water resistance, wireless charging, great screens, and flexible rear cameras.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Why you need to pay attention to this $199 laptop on Prime Day 2022

It’s finally Prime Day, and you’re right on time for the best Prime Day deals, like this Prime Day laptop deal on a Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook from Walmart. It’s normally $450, but today you can snag one for just $199! That’s on a nearly 16-inch laptop.
COMPUTERS
T3

T3

272
Followers
801
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy