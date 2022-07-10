ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Akron 4 Year Old and A Man Killed During a Celebration For Life

By BridgetEE
Z1079
Z1079
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bZfgD_0gauZ97e00
Source: MATTHEW HATCHER / Getty

Just minutes from Downtown Akron were protesters are protesting justice for Jayland Walker a little 4 year old baby lost her life to gun violence.Just minutes from Downtown Akron were protesters are protesting justice for Jayland Walker a little 4 year old baby lost her life to gun violence.

Akron, OH has been making National Headline news after Akron Police gunned down 25 year old Jayland Walker in a hail of 60 bullets almost 2 weeks ago over a traffic stop. Unfortunately with Fourth of July celebrations in the area being cancelled because of protests and as protests continue, all eyes have been on Akron, OH that was national known before because of it being the hometown of LeBron James. LeBron James offered prayers for the city that he is still very much active in as police body-cam videos were released last weekend, however going into this weekend prayers are being summoned for the family that lost a 4 year old girl as well as a 40 year old man behind gun violence at a celebration for life Friday night.

The Summit County Medical Examiner office released the names of the two victims on Friday evening, identifying the man as Johnny L. Gaiter and the young girl as Journei Tolbert, both of whom are from Akron. According to police people were having a celebration of life in a parking lot on Princeton St. in Akron, OH when one or more unknown suspects fired shots into the crowd, striking 4 year old Journei Tolbert in the head. Johnny Gaiter was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

According to Pastor Bradley Reeves of Restoration Community Church:

“We’re tired,” “This has to stop. … There’s a baby here that won’t see 5,” “Not only does the community need to calm down, but the police need to calm down, too.”… “I’m not going to ask one side to calm down if I’m not going to ask all to calm down,”

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS. Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.

Take a look at the video below

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yTsHz_0gauZ97e00
Source: Radio One Digital

was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

