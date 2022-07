Driving a first-generation Honda Civic CVCC can show us a path for a better future. I am a devout auto enthusiast, but lately, it’s hard to find the same joy I once had in the hobby. For the longest time, cars offered me a respite from the anxieties of the broader globe, but lately, my automotive proclivities seem to bring me less relief from the crumbling world around me. I think it’s because the car industry feels like a microcosm of the same problems that plague me in my daily life.

