Martell Holt continues to keep LAMH fans talking. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” stars Martell Holt and Melody Holt continue to be a hot topic on social media. Despite their messy divorce, they have seemingly made strides in co-parenting. This is supposed to play out on the second half of the current season. In fact, the midseason finale touched on this. Martell decided to show up at Melody’s big speaking engagement. And he did so with their children. He told Melody that he wanted them to be able to support her. Melody was pleasantly surprised. The former couple even vacationed together recently. When fans assumed this meant they were back together, Melody said she’s still single. She just wanted to invite Martell on the trip for the kids.

