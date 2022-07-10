ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Raheem Sterling 'has his Chelsea medical on Sunday night' ahead of £50m move as the England international gets set to depart Man City after seven years

By Julian Bovill For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Raheem Sterling is reportedly set to undergo his Chelsea medical on Sunday evening as he gets set to depart Manchester City after seven years at the club.

The England international, who joined City in 2015 from Liverpool, is edging closer to sealing his move to the west London outfit in a deal that is worth up to £50million.

According to the Evening Standard, Sterling will have his medical on Sunday evening before the final few steps are taken to ensure the completion of his transfer from the English champions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x8lnW_0gauPHsx00
Raheem Sterling will supposedly undergo his medical at Chelsea on Sunday evening 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TXfpP_0gauPHsx00
Sterling has been a key figure under Pep Guardiola but has left seeking more starting opportunities 

When the rest of the formalities are completed and he is confirmed as a Chelsea player, he will then jet out to the United States to join up with his new team-mates.

The 27-year-old enjoyed an enormously successful time with City, winning the Premier League on four occasions and regularly finishing towards the top of the club's scoring charts every season.

Having established himself as a key player under Pep Guardiola initially, in the past two seasons Sterling saw his starts begin to dry up under the Spanish coach and as a result sought a move away this summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GzIGj_0gauPHsx00
Manager Thomas Tuchel has seen the club move decisively and swiftly for one of his targets 

The move is not motivated by money, but instead a desire to be playing every week and playing key role from the start of matches. This was not a guarantee that Guardiola could offer Sterling amid tough competition for places in City's squad.

Sterling had one year remaining on his City contract, which is why Chelsea have been able to secure his services more cheaply than they otherwise would have been able to.

A number of Europe's elite clubs, including Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona, all showed interest in the forward but he has opted for Chelsea owing to a convincing pitch from manager Thomas Tuchel.

Sterling is believed to view him as one of the best coaches in the game and clearly believes that he is capable of ensuring his game can remain at the level it has been at for so many years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kNfhu_0gauPHsx00
New Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly led discussions with City over a fee and a straight £50m was agreed over the weekend 

