This summer, Lady Gaga is returning to the stage when she kicks off her highly-anticipated Chromatica Ball tour (her first show is in Germany on 17 July). While the pop star will be playing new songs from her sixth studio album, fans can also expect Gaga to pull out some major performance looks on stage. After all, Gaga is one of the world’s most fashion-forward, risk-taking celebrities (remember the meat dress?). In anticipation of her tour, Vogue is taking a look back at some of the star’s best ensembles over the years – the best 73 of them, to be exact.

