Downey, CA

Downey party shooting: Three shot dead and two wounded at house party

 3 days ago
A SHOOTING at a house party in California has left three people dead and two others injured.

The gun violence broke out just after midnight on Sunday in a residential neighborhood in Downey.

The deadly Sunday morning shooting took place at a house party in a residential neighborhood in Downey, California

A total of five people were shot during the incident, according to local news reports.

All three individuals killed during the shooting were men.

Authorities said the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, according to local news outlet ABC 7.

Two of the people shot were reportedly still alive when authorities arrived at the home

Both individuals, a man and a woman, were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The current health status of the survivors is not known at this time.

According to the Downey Police Department, officers were called to the scene following reports of gunshots.

The police officers arrived to the home at around 12.45am.

Authorities say the shooting was preceded by an argument between several men at the location.

While no suspects have been identified, the police department said on Sunday that "there are currently no outstanding suspects."

Downey Police Sgt. Perry Miller told the Press-Telegram newspaper that all of the suspects were among the individuals who were either hospitalized or killed in the incident.

Officials have classified the shooting as an "isolated incident."

