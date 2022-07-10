ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

West Ham need back up for Michail Antonio and Everton are looking to fill the void left by Richarlison... so, after nine goals on loan at Southampton should Tuchel cash in on £30m-rated Armando Broja - or can he be Romelu Lukaku's successor at Chelsea?

By Sam Mcevoy For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Another season gone, £97.5million spent and Thomas Tuchel is back to square one when it comes to solving Chelsea's striker conundrum.

The Blues splashed out the club-record fee on bringing Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge last summer but it turned out to be a monumental flop, given how the Belgian striker has been loaned back to Inter Milan – the club that sold him to Chelsea in the first place.

With only Timo Werner and Kai Havertz relied upon to lead the line for Chelsea, Tuchel could now look to 20-year-old Armando Broja as the man to solve his side's striker woes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0smzC1_0gauLbur00
Armando Broja has caught the eye of a number of clubs after impressing on loan at St Mary's

Sportsmail understands the Blues are to hold further talks regarding his next move, with the Albanian striker not scheduled to link up with Chelsea's squad in USA until next week, allowing time for further discussions.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly held a meeting with Broja's representatives last week and another took place on Wednesday, with the club still weighing up plans for the player for the coming season.

Broja, who rose through the ranks at Cobham, has yet to be given the chance to shine at Stamford Bridge and has instead been loaned out to Vitesse Arnhem and Southampton to get minutes under his belt.

It was at St Mary's where he has caught the eye, netting six goals in 15 Premier League games for the Saints has now seen his valuation rise to £30million and the Albanian forward has plenty of suitors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29nhdk_0gauLbur00
Broja, who rose through the ranks at Cobham, is yet to be given the chance to shine at Chelsea

Those leading the charge with formal interest are Everton and West Ham who, like Chelsea, are hoping to strengthen up top and Broja is viewed as an attractive prospect given his age and what he brings to the table.

While David Moyes is more than content with Michail Antonio leading the line for the Hammers, the Jamaican international is getting on and will need help with sharing the goalscoring burden, given that he is their only recognised striker.

The 32-year-old netted 10 times in 35 appearances in the Premier League last season, providing eight assists to help the Hammers secure Europa Conference League football for the upcoming season.

While Antonio remains to focal point of Moyes' attack, the Scot is now considering bringing in the youthful Broja as his understudy.

Like Antonio, Broja brings speed and strength to the equation and showed exactly what he could offer while playing under Ralph Hasenhuttl.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ja6mi_0gauLbur00
David Moyes (left) is considering bringing in Broja as his Michail Antonio's (right) understudy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ryFAY_0gauLbur00
The 20-year-old netted nine times for Southampton last season, providing one assist 

He flourished in a system that saw him work hard both on and off the ball, bringing the rest of the team into play when carrying the ball into the opponent's final third.

This would see him thrive in a counter-attacking team like West Ham's, where he would offer similar characteristics to Jarrod Bowen who enjoyed a stunning campaign for the Hammers, scoring 17 goals and grabbing 13 assists in 50 games across all competitions.

It is clear why Moyes is targeting someone like Broja but they will face competition from Everton and Newcastle, Sportsmail revealed earlier this week.

Everton have a vacancy in their attack following the £60m departure of Richarlison to Tottenham last week and Frank Lampard has been left impressed by the youngster, who he knows well from his time as Chelsea manager.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bjkgh_0gauLbur00
Everton are also weighing up a move for Broja after Richarlison (pictured) joined Tottenham

Richarlison stepped up in Dominic Calvert-Lewin's absence last season and with the England forward also looking for a move away from Goodison, Lampard will be intent on bringing in reinforcements up top.

However, while Chelsea would want £30m for their academy graduate, Tuchel could end up keeping him around.

Tuchel is wanting to assess him in pre-season first before making a decision on his future, with the striker due to return to Chelsea later this week following his summer break.

And with Lukaku back at the San Siro for the season, Tuchel may just take a punt on the Albania international.

Former Chelsea defender Glen Johnson has backed the idea of keeping Broja around, rather than risk wasting £80m on Lukaku's replacement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00tatY_0gauLbur00
However, Broja could stay put at Stamford Bridge and become Romelu Lukaku's (pictured) successor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bTAbY_0gauLbur00
Thomas Tuchel is wanting to assess Broja in pre-season before making a decision on his future

Johnson thinks Chelsea will be concerned about spending big on another forward and he feels the west London side would be better off giving Broja a chance in the team.

'I think Chelsea are going to be reluctant to spend scary money again considering what happened with the Romelu Lukaku signing,' he told GGRecon.

'If it was up to me, then I'd give Armando Broja a chance rather than spending £80m on a replacement.'

Johnson has admitted that the Albanian striker still has more to do to fully prove himself, but he expects Broja to find the net more regularly if he is given a run in the Chelsea first team.

'I'd rather get it wrong with a player that I've already got, rather than get it wrong by spending £80m. Broja is technically good in front of goal but I don't know how good he is yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u2tVk_0gauLbur00
Broja brought speed and strength to Southampton's attack and was a focal point for the Saints
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27mXz1_0gauLbur00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07yZsa_0gauLbur00
The sky's the limit for Broja but it remains to be seen where he'll be playing football next season

'He did score some fantastic goals for Southampton but, let's face it, Southampton aren't Chelsea. He's going to get more goal scoring opportunities at Chelsea and he's technically good enough to score more next season,' Johnson added.

Chelsea have agreed a £50m deal with Manchester City for Raheem Sterling and have also been linked with a move for Leeds star Raphinha, with Tuchel aiming to strengthen his options in the final third.

Neither of these players are out-and-out strikers, though, which will further play into Broja's favour of finally getting a chance with the Blues.

While the sky is the limit for this talented forward, it remains to be seen exactly what type of blue shirt he will be donning once the new season gets under way on August 5.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Kalidou Koulibaly is finally heading to the Premier League, but why has it taken so long? The Chelsea-bound defender described by Carlo Ancelotti as 'one of the best' he's worked with is a towering presence and could be the perfect fit for Thomas Tuchel

After being linked with virtually every Big Six team there is over the past five years, transfer-rumour regular Kalidou Koulibaly is finally closing in on a move to the Premier League this summer. Chelsea have opened talks with Napoli over a potential £34million deal for the defender, who has confirmed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores STUNNER straight from Marc-Andre ter Stegen's goal-kick... but Barcelona can only manage a 1-1 draw against FIFTH-tier Olot in their first pre-season friendly

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's stunning goal was not enough to earn Barcelona victory in their first pre-season friendly of the summer after a 1-1 draw with fifth-tier side Olot. The former Arsenal striker latched on to a wonderful long ball from goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, before finding an exceptional finish from outside the box to beat the advanced goalkeeper and give the Catalan giants the lead in the 28th minute.
MLS
Daily Mail

Serge Gnabry 'is close to signing a new contract at Bayern Munich in a major blow to his Premier League suitors... with forward satisfied with latest contract offer after reluctance to sign on following initial talks'

Serge Gnabry is set to sign a new contract at Bayern Munich after being satisfied by the latest contract offer from the Bundesliga giants, according to reports in Germany. The 26-year-old's future at the Allianz Arena has appeared far from certain this summer, with his current contract at the German giants expiring next summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Michail Antonio
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
David Moyes
Person
Armando Broja
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Richarlison
Person
Glen Johnson
Daily Mail

Joe Cole hails Raheem Sterling as 'one of England's best players' after his £50m move to Chelsea from Man City... and believes his experience will prove crucial in a young Blues frontline

Joe Cole thinks Raheem Sterling is 'one of England's best players' and says Chelsea's decision to sign the 27-year-old was 'great business'. Sterling completed a £50million move to Chelsea on Wednesday - penning a five-year deal worth more than £300,000-a-week. Cole thinks Sterling will 'help the young players'...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: A return to Wayne's World: England soccer legend Rooney arrives at DC United stadium ahead of first match as coach while his wife Coleen stays back in the UKs wait in blazing 91F heat to meet star

Ex-England star Wayne Rooney has arrived for his first match in charge of Major League Soccer's DC United. Exclusive DailyMail.com photos show the star striker walking into DC United's Audi Arena in Washington DC, where he was met by club staff and a fan who waited for two hours in baking 91F heat for his autograph.
MLS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

484K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy