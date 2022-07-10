ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Biden stops bike ride to urge women to 'keep protesting' abortion ruling - as he reveals he's looking into whether he can declare it a public health emergency

By Elizabeth Elkind, Politics Reporter For Dailymail.Com, Reuters
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

President Joe Biden suggested on Sunday that he's in talks with staff about the viability of declaring a public health emergency in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health.

It comes hours after his White House finally snapped back at progressives who had been blasting Biden for not doing enough to protect abortion rights.

The high court sided with Mississippi prosecutors late last month on their request to scuttle the federal abortion protections granted by Roe v. Wade.

Biden was on his way to a bike ride near his residence in Delaware on Sunday when he stopped to speak to reporters, who asked if he was considering declaring a public health emergency regarding abortion access.

The president responded that he was asking his staff to see 'whether I have the authority' and what the impacts would be.

He also shared words of encouragement for women who were demonstrating against Supreme Court's decision, telling them to 'keep protesting.'

'Keep making your point. It’s critically important. We can do a lot of things to accommodate the rights of women,' the president said.

'In the meantime, fundamentally, the only way to change this is to have a national law that reinstates Roe v Wade.'

Biden's efforts to protect abortion access have been blasted by member of his own party for not going far enough.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0errsA_0gauJuVq00
President Biden told reporters he was asking his staff to see 'whether I have the authority' to declare a public health emergency over abortion access and what the impacts would be
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L2Bu5_0gauJuVq00
He spoke to the press before embarking on a bike ride near his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

Multiple reports have suggested that the White House has bristled at demands from progressives that they see as a fine sentiment but unrealistic to implement, such as calls to build abortion clinics on federal land in states where the practice is now banned.

Biden's outgoing communications director, Kate Bedingfield, unleashed against those Democratic critics in a statement to the Washington Post published on Saturday evening.

'Joe Biden’s goal in responding to Dobbs is not to satisfy some activists who have been consistently out of step with the mainstream of the Democratic Party,' Bedingfield said.

'It’s to deliver help to women who are in danger and assemble a broad-based coalition to defend a woman’s right to choose now, just as he assembled such a coalition to win during the 2020 campaign.'

On Friday, Biden signed an executive order to ease access to services to terminate pregnancies.

Biden has been under pressure from fellow Democrats to take action after the landmark decision last month upended roughly 50 years of protections for women's reproductive rights.

On his stop to speak with reporters, Biden said his goal was to codify abortion rights through legislation and delivered a message to abortion rights protesters who have gathered outside the White House.

'Keep protesting. Keep making your point. It's critically important,' he said. 'We can do a lot of things to accommodate the rights of women.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z5vgu_0gauJuVq00
People attend a rally calling for abortion rights in Washington, D.C., the United States, July 9
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DutXy_0gauJuVq00
Protesters hold green bandanas, a symbol of abortion rights in Latin America, and signs during a pro-abortion rights protest in front of Trump Tower, New York City

His call to keep demonstrating comes after protesters last week crowded a Morton's Steakhouse in downtown Washington, DC upon learning Trump-appointed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was dining there.

Activists stood outside of the restaurant and demanded that the manager throw the conservative jurist out, according to Politico.

The group protesting, ShutDownDC, later tweeted that Kavanaugh was forced to exit through the back along with his security.

And Morton's, which condemned the protesters in a statement to Politico, has apparently been flooded with fake calls and reservations for defending Kavanaugh.

The White House has been under fire from Republicans over not speaking out on protests in front of justices' homes.

Last month, a man was arrested outside of Kavanaugh's Maryland home in the middle of the night and told police there that he wanted to kill the justice and then himself.

He was indicted for attempted murder by a grand jury in June and pleaded 'not guilty.'

Comments / 0

