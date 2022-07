Note: We were given complimentary stay and meals at this resort. Serenade Punta Cana, tucked in a picturesque corner of the idyllic beach destination, is a perfect choice for a carefree and unforgettable family getaway. The modern and sprawling resort boasts a variety of modern guest rooms, optimal beachfront location, and a plethora of swimming pools and luxurious facilities to ensure a pleasurable stay for the discerning traveller. Our stunning Master Suite was ideal for families travelling with children and incorporated a large separate lounge and spacious terrace overlooking the main swimming pools. We loved the modern and luxurious amenities and truly felt at home throughout our stay.

