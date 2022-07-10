ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Brits Prioritise Pet Health Over Their Own

By Marc-André
katzenworld.co.uk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON, England, 2022 – Cats, Dogs and other pets are more than man’s best friend — so much so that most Brits placed a greater emphasis on their health than their own as the pandemic raged and tens of thousands were affected. That’s according to a...

katzenworld.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
katzenworld.co.uk

Infographic – What’s Your Cat’s Personality Type

Cats are one of the most popular pets in the world and most people don’t know they have personalities. While cats have the personality of a feline, some are more extroverted than others. Some are also more reserved and cautious than others, but the majority of felines are eager to explore the world around them and be as sociable as possible. If you want your cat to be happiest, it’s important to recognize its natural personality. A cat who is an introvert might hide away when they feel insecure, while an extrovert might enjoy meeting new people and being included in social situations. Explore with us some of the most common personality traits of kittens and adult cats, as well as tips on how to treat them well.
PETS
Newsweek

Teen Praised for Refusing To Give Up Plane Seat to 'Cursing' Couple

The internet has sided with a teenager who refused to give up her window seat to an "entitled" couple, after she specifically booked that seat because of her anxiety disorder. In a post shared on Reddit on Tuesday, the 15-year-old girl, who goes by the username BobcatLiving6715, explained that she was flying for the first time to Florida and she was alone. Because of some childhood trauma, she said, she now suffers from anxiety, so she booked a window seat to help her relieve her nerves.
RELATIONSHIPS
Tracey Folly

Baby accidentally potty trains herself when she mistakes pain from a needle at doctor's for irritation from her diaper

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend took her eleven-month-old baby to the pediatrician's office for a checkup and a round of scheduled inoculations. She was a fussy baby. Everything bothered her and sent her into a fit of crying. Being subjected to multiple needles at the doctor's office was certainly no exception.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brits#Birds#Cat#Dog#Uk#Drewberry Insurance#Yougov
katzenworld.co.uk

Happy #TRT – Tummy Rub Tuesday (Week 410)

The easiest way to enter is by sending them in via info@katzenworld.co.uk. Or just leave a comment with a link to the post / photo you’d like us to use on this blog post. “Cheese is my pillow, companion & toss agent !” Sent in by Annie via email.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pet Food
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
katzenworld.co.uk

Nubia: Mine, Mine and MINE

You have come to join me? Well there is no space here! This is my bed. 😛. Yes… even this entire sofa…. no space… especially not for Oli! 😛. See you all later (I promise I will be more inviting next time 😉 ) Signed by.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy