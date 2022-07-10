Brits Prioritise Pet Health Over Their Own

Cats are one of the most popular pets in the world and most people don’t know they have personalities. While cats have the personality of a feline, some are more extroverted than others. Some are also more reserved and cautious than others, but the majority of felines are eager to explore the world around them and be as sociable as possible. If you want your cat to be happiest, it’s important to recognize its natural personality. A cat who is an introvert might hide away when they feel insecure, while an extrovert might enjoy meeting new people and being included in social situations. Explore with us some of the most common personality traits of kittens and adult cats, as well as tips on how to treat them well.

